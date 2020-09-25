Brooke Shields Delights Fans With Throwback Modeling Photo

Brooke Shields delighted fans with a throwback modeling photo taken when she was at the height of her fashion career in the early 1980s. The shot, which was taken for the cover of Vogue Paris Magazine, featured a close-up shot of Brooke. Her 1.1 million Instagram followers adored the snap and hit the “like” button close to 34,000 times.

In the caption, Brooke, 55, dated the image as being taken in 1983. This would have made her just 18-years-old when the photograph was taken.

The comments section of the pic was flooded with positive remarks. Many fans shared their memories of that era and how much they admired Brooke as a fashion icon.

“Raise your hand if you miss 80s Brooke Shields,” wrote one follower.

“The Golden Year of 1983. I remember seeing her movie Sahara here in Sweden. Still love that movie, so beautifully made, romantic and wonderful music-theme,” commented a second fan.

“I bought this very very very expensive ( for me by that time) Vogue in 1983 when I was a broke student in a little town of the south of France where I am from just because you were on the cover. The cover was absolutely beautiful. You were my idol. You have always been,” stated a third Instagram user.

“Those eyebrows tho,” stated a fourth follower.

Brooke was a fashion idol for millions of young women during that era who longed to copy her lush brown feathered hairstyle and iconic bushy eyebrows.

In the above Instagram photo, Brooke was seen with her tresses fashioned into a sculptured hairstyle. The top appears to have had styling products added to it to create a wave that pulled her long locks up and away from her face. Long bangs fell over her forehead. The sides of her hair were slicked back away from her face and likely held in place with many different styling products, a hair trend at the time.

On her ears, Brooke donned huge gold earrings that appeared to have jewels in a floral shape.

She wore a breathtaking gold couture dress. It featured black accents at the neckline that were fashioned out of iridescent beadwork. The shoulders and front of the dress featured gold accents and heavy beading.

This image was taken three years after 15-year-old Brooke debuted in a series of commercials that promoted Calvin Klein Jeans where she declared that nothing came between her and her tight Calvin’s prompting backlash from CBS Television who would not air the commercial during prime time television reported Culture Trip. They deemed the ad too scandalous for what they believed was racy content.