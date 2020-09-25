New York City Officials Threaten To Shut Down Neighborhoods To Combat Rising COVID Cases

New York City officials admit they may have to shut down some neighborhoods as coronavirus cases continue to spike in the city. On Thursday night, CBS reported the city’s Department of Health confirmed infection rates are skyrocketing and could get out of control. There have been growing concerns a second wave of COVID-19 will cause similar lockdown measures to those implemented earlier in the year.

Due to a rising number of infections, the Department of Health issued an ultimatum. If there is no improvement by Monday, action will be taken. Officials have become increasingly frustrated and say they will need to crack down on New York City neighborhoods where cases are spiking.

Brooklyn and Queens are seeing the highest number of daily case increases. However, another four neighborhoods are also facing a shut down next week. Those areas include Gravesend/Homecrest, Midwood, Edgemere/Far Rockaway, Kew Gardens, and Borough Park.

Other parts of the city that could face a lockdown are Mapleton, Bensonhurst, Sheepshead Bay, Gerritsen Beach, Flatlands, and Williamsburg.

New York state has had an increase in COVID cases during September. The New York Times reported September 19 saw the largest daily infections, 986, the highest daily bump statewide since June. While New York City is currently staying below the rising state curve, it is seeing an increase in infections compared to recent months.

Lawmakers in the city say if the trend continues to move upward, action must be taken to prevent another major outbreak.

“If the indicators continue to rise, there must be additional enforcement actions,” the Department of Health said in the statement.

“For the first time in the city’s recovery period, there could be the immediate scaling back of activities in these ZIP codes if progress is not made by Monday evening.”

If the situation does not improve by that deadline, authorities say nonessential businesses and schools could be forced to close again. Other measures will also be taken, such as reducing social gathering to prohibit groups of more than 10 people from meeting.

Over the weekend, the local government said it will increase enforcement in the worst affected areas and check that coronavirus protocols are being observed.

New York’s situation reflects COVID infection and fatality rates that continue to be alarming across the country. The Inquisitr reported this week deaths from the virus have passed 200,000, the highest death toll in the world. Officials nationwide are concerned a second wave of coronavirus will happen during the colder winter months. In New York City, lawmakers hope to stop another major outbreak by acting early to stop the virus from spreading.