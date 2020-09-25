WWE Rumors: Recent COVID-19 Outbreak Might Have Started At NXT Trainee’s Party, Report Claims

A new report has revealed new details on the recent COVID-19 outbreak that broke out at WWE’s Performance Center (PC) and reportedly forced the company to temporarily pause training activities at the facility.

On Thursday night, PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson wrote that several sources behind the scenes believe the outbreak had started after an unnamed NXT wrestler threw a party that was attended by their fellow trainees. This reportedly might have led to an asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus, which then resulted in multiple people at the PC falling ill. Johnson added that there have been “a number” of individuals who tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

Prior to the new update, rumors had suggested that the virus might have been spread by a coach who had interacted with other people at the Performance Center.

“As part of ongoing testing protocols, WWE completed its second round of weekly COVID-19 testing on Tuesday,” a WWE spokesperson told PWInsider in a statement.

“Individuals that tested positive will quarantine for 14 days, receive medical care, and then will only be cleared when they are symptom-free and test negative. Additionally, extensive contact tracing has taken place and other individuals have been placed in 14-day quarantine, and will then only be cleared after they test negative.”

As an additional precaution, those working at the PC or on NXT television tapings were reportedly prohibited from making appearances on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown until further notice. This, however, was brought up as a concern by multiple people who had spoken to Johnson, due to the possibility of asymptomatic transmission and the fact that several trainees appeared on the September 21 episode of Raw as additional members of the RETRIBUTION stable.

As a result of the crisis, the most recent episode of NXT was taped on Wednesday without several wrestlers who were originally expected to appear on the show, while the following week’s installment was pre-taped that same day. As NXT’s next scheduled event is the TakeOver: 31 pay-per-view, which will be airing live on October 4, the black-and-gold brand has about a week and a half to monitor things and see if the currently unavailable superstars would be cleared to work by then.

Johnson’s sources did not provide the names of the wrestlers or other employees who were diagnosed with COVID-19 since the outbreak started. However, he noted that NXT superstar Chelsea Green took to her Facebook on Thursday to confirm that she had recently contracted the illness but has since recovered and is now virus-free.