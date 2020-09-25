Brad Paisley Says Carrie Underwood Should’ve Won ‘EOTY’ Award For The Past Several Years

Brad's revealing his true feelings on Carrie sharing her award with Thomas Rhett.

Brad Paisley shared how he really felt about Carrie Underwood tying for Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards earlier this month. For the first time in history, two artists won the biggest award of the night when Carrie and Thomas Rhett took home the statue.

Carrie’s latest win also made history as the first time a woman has won it three times. The mom of two was previously crowned ACM’s EOTY in 2008 and 2010.

Brad spoke candidly this week about the shocking moment the tie was announced by host Keith Urban on September 17. He admitted he thinks Carrie has been worthy of the prestigious award for the past several years and thinks she should continue to win it for the next several ceremonies.

“That’s kind of tricky, because Thomas has done so well, so you don’t want to diminish him,” the “Waitin’ On A Woman” singer said, per 94.5 Country.

“But, look, I’ll just say, if she wins it the next four years there’s still making up for lost time with her. She’s deserved it a lot longer. She deserved it last year. She deserved it the year before that. She really should have won it already.”

Plenty of fans supported the country star’s sentiment on Twitter.

“EXACTLY, Brad,” one person tweeted

“No Doubt… Brad! Great Call of the Truth!” another said.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

“It’s just facts,” a third responded with a GIF.

Brad also appeared to reference the controversy that surrounded his “Remind Me” duet partner after she was passed over for the same award at the 2019 CMA Awards.

Garth Brooks was given the honor, which saw intense backlash from fans on social media. The choice was particularly controversial as the 2019 ceremony was designed to recognize the women of the genre.

Garth has since taken his name out of the running from ever winning in the category again. He admitted that the wave of negative responses made him step aside and also said that he thought she would win.

Carrie and Brad previously co-hosted the CMA awards together for more than a decade, with the former taking to the stage in 2019 with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. Carrie and Brad both have now stepped back and will not helm the 2020 ceremony set to take place in November.

The “Something In The Water” singer is nominated in the CMA EOTY category again. She’ll go up against Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Keith Urban.