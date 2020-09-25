Nicole Scherzinger Brightens Up Instagram In Yellow Crop Top, Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

Nicole Scherzinger — who is currently a panelist on The Masked Singer — took to Instagram to update fans with some new snapshots of herself. The singer, actress, and TV personality opted for a bright outfit and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker stunned in a yellow crop top with long loose-fitted sleeves. The garment featured a crew neckline and displayed a hint of her midriff. She paired the ensemble with drawstring bottoms of the same color. Scherzinger styled half her dark long locks down and the rest in a high ponytail with front resting on the side to frame out her face. The former X Factor judge looked very glamorous and dolled-up for the occasion.

The 42-year-old treated her followers to two images and one boomerang clip within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from the waist-up in front of a curtain backdrop. Scherzinger rested both her arms beside her and gazed directly at the camera lens with a smirky expression.

In the next slide, the entertainer attached a boomerang clip of her being captured side-on with her locks in motion. She looked up at the camera with a fierce look, making everything look effortless.

In the third and final frame, Scherzinger appeared to have some wind blowing her hair. She slightly tilted her head to the left and boasted her mesmerizing beauty.

According to The Sun, Scherzinger re-uploaded these snapshots after fans in the comments section questioned if she was pregnant.

“I can see a bump from under her belly button, cant be food,” one user wrote.

“She took it down and re up loaded it lmao she must be,” another person shared.

“She don’t look pregnant and if she was how is that your business?” remarked a third account.

Since re-posting, her upload has racked up more than 80,000 likes and over 660 comments within 10 hours, proving to be very popular with her 4.5 million followers.

In the tags, Scherzinger credited her makeup artist, Michael Anthony, hairstylist, Dimitri Giannetos, fashion stylist, Jessica Paster, and designer Iceberg, for helping her achieve this killer look.

