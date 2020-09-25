Demi Lovato Allegedly ‘Doesn’t Trust’ Max Ehrich And ‘Thinks He’s Sketchy’ After Ending Engagement

A source claimed Demi believes Max proposed to her for 'attention.'

Demi Lovato allegedly ended her engagement to Max Ehrich two months after he proposed when she realized recently that she doesn’t believe he has the best intentions. According to E! News, a source claimed following their split that Demi “doesn’t trust” the Under The Dome and The Young and the Restless actor.

The insider alleged that things started to unravel for the two a few weeks before he went to Atlanta to start filming a new project. They said Demi didn’t want her now former fiancé to jet off without her, which caused some arguments.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer headed to Georgia to be by his side earlier this month, though there was allegedly a lot of “tension” between the two, so she went home “to get a clear head.”

It was then that the former Disney Channel star supposedly realized that “she didn’t know who Max truly was and didn’t think he had good intentions.”

“There were many red flags she was ignoring and trying to turn a blind eye to,” the source told the site.

“She doesn’t trust him and thinks he’s sketchy,” another insider alleged, even claiming that Demi believes Max proposed to her as a way of getting “attention.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The report also claimed that the Camp Rock actress’s close family and friends were against the whirlwind relationship, including her mom Diana De La Garza, and warned her that getting married probably wasn’t the best idea.

She’s said to be surrounded by her nearest and dearest in Los Angeles as she deals with the breakup, but allegedly really loved Max and wanted the relationship to work out.

“Demi is really upset and distraught about it,” the source said, as she’s reportedly asked him to get his things from her home.

E! News noted that fans noticed something seemed to be awry between the pair earlier this week. They pointed out that Demi’s sister Dallas Lovato, as well as at least two of her friends and her makeup artist, don’t follow Max on Instagram. The “Skyscraper” singer also hadn’t liked any of his Instagram uploads in several days.

Max hit the headlines earlier this month after a viral Twitter thread highlighted a series of past social media posts from him about Demi’s on/off friend Selena Gomez in which he professed his love for her. However, Cosmopolitan reported that Demi publicly defended him via a statement on her Instagram story and said the posts were fake.

Max proposed to Demi in July after four months of dating.