Laura Amy Goes Full Bombshell In A Leather Miniskirt & Semi-Sheer Crop Top: ‘Happy Friday’

Instagram hottie Laura Amy wished fans a happy Friday with a sizzling new update wherein she put her enviable figure and killer curves on full display. The Aussie bombshell took a break from the skimpy bikinis and revealing lingerie she typically showcases on her page to show off a chic outfit courtesy of Fashion Nova, proving that she can look sexy without stripping down to her undergarments.

Laura looked like a total smokeshow in a black leather miniskirt that flaunted her chiseled pins. The high-waist number hugged her hips and accentuated her tiny waist, sporting a small slit that bared her toned thigh. She coupled the slinky skirt with a semi-sheer crop top, which clung tightly to her chest, emphasizing her voluptuous assets.

The long-sleeved garment boasted a mock neckline that hid her décolletage; however, the revealing fabric teased the black bra she wore underneath, making for an overall tantalizing look that flattered Laura’s buxom curves. The top was knotted just below the chest line, creating a keyhole pattern that flashed a bit of extra skin. It tied with a long bow that draped over her stomach, leaving her taut midriff well within eyesight for her audience to admire.

The top caught the eye with its chic snakeskin print, whose black-and-white palette complemented the skirt. Laura completed the hot look with a pair of sparkling, bicolored sandals that perfectly harmonized with her attire. The strappy footwear coiled around her ankles, sporting an open-toe design that showed off her white pedicure.

The 28-year-old added a splash of color with a green handbag. Her list of accessories also included a gold bangle bracelet and lavish statement earrings that were barely visible amid her cascading locks.

The fitness model showed off her fit physique while posing with her legs parted. She cocked her hip and placed one hand on her waist, holding up the purse in front of her body. The stunner appeared to be in a hallway and seemed ready to head out. The background showed a brick wall framed by what looked like a set of metallic-gold elevator doors. In her caption, Laura joked that she isn’t the homebody she appears to be — as people who regularly follow her on Instagram are aware, the majority of her posts are snapped in her apartment.

Followers seemed enthralled with the stylish look, clicking the like button on her photo more than 5,520 times in the first four hours. Her supporters also left her 210 messages, showering the Australian beauty with compliments.

“You look amazing babe just wow,” read one comment.

“Geez u are stunning,” chimed in a second person, adding a pair of OK-hand emoji.

“Them Legs Tho,” gushed a third Instagrammer, ending with a star-struck emoji.

“Beautiful legs,” agreed a fourth fan. “And happy Friday to you beautiful lady,” continued their message, trailed by a pair of heart eyes.