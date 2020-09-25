‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: The Sun’s Identity Figured Out After First Performance

On Wednesday night, Season 4 of The Masked Singer premiered on Fox and had everyone put their thinking caps back on. One contestant that seems to be a fan favorite is The Sun, who is clearly a female vocalist with some pipes.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, for their debut performance, The Sun sang Lizzo’s “Cuz I Love You.” From the second viewers heard the acapella intro, it was clear that singing must be something they do for a profession.

Lots of fans have speculated who The Sun could be. Christina Aguilera and former Disney Channel star Demi Lovato have been popular guesses. However, all the clues seem to add up to someone else.

The Sun expressed in their first clue package that when they “sprung into existence,” they felt like the center of the universe. A gold card member was shown as well as a jaguar in another frame. They enjoyed stardom at first but started to feel the pressure as time went on. The visual showed The Sun on top of the world with trees that morphed into what looked like a Mickey Mouse head. They felt “frozen” after they went into a deep depression but have now transformed into a “ray of light.”

As seen on Talent Recap’s official YouTube channel, which you can watch here, they believe The Sun is country music star LeAnn Rimes.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

They noted that the gold card could link to the fact that she has achieved gold-selling albums throughout her career. She is also the youngest person to win a Grammy Award, which are also gold trophies. They seem to think that the Mickey Mouse reference was a way of trying to throw everyone off to make viewers assume it was a child actress from Disney’s platform. Instead, they believe it has to do with the televised concert Rimes performed in that was aired on Disney Channel. The 38-year-old has been very vocal about dealing with depression and has written a children’s book, Jag, which also features a similar-looking Jaguar on the cover. The Sun was seen on top of the world, which could relate to the name of one of her studio albums, Sittin’ on Top of the World.

According to Men’s Health, the “frozen” reference is said to have a connection to the movie she starred in, Northern Lights.

Another huge spoiler that pretty much confirms that The Sun is Rimes is the fact that she performed the exact same Lizzo tune on her tour bus last year, sounding very similar. You can watch that here.