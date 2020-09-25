Tyra Banks Thanks Fans For Huge ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Week 2 Ratings As She Gets Set To Rule Disney Night

The supermodel revealed the show was No. 1 once again.

Tyra Banks is thanking fans for the huge ratings for the second week of Dancing with the Stars.

One week after she hit Twitter to tell her followers that the ratings for the premiere of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition were up by 30 percent with her as the new host of the show, the supermodel gave an update on the surprising numbers for her second live episode.

In a new Twitter post, which can be seen below, Tyra shared a photo that featured her in full glam in a jaw-dropping dress inspired by the competition’s coveted mirrorball trophy.

In the caption to the pic, the America’s Next Top Model alum told her followers she was “touched” that so many of them tuned in to watch the ABC dance-off. She noted that DWTS was rated number one in an all-important viewer demographic despite the fact that it didn’t air in its usual Monday night timeslot. Tyra also teased the show’s upcoming Disney theme, which had some fans wondering how any of the celebrity dancers will ever top her.

So touched so many of you tuned in to watch @DancingABC Tuesday and that the ratings were #1 in the most coveted 18-49 demographic (TV biz speak ????). & Tuesday is not even our normal night. Monday is. Can’t wait to see you Monday for @Disney theme night! pic.twitter.com/DfaxhZPZez — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) September 24, 2020

In comments to Tyra’s tweet, fans dubbed her as the new Queen of Dancing With the Stars.

“The Ratings Queen wins again. Congrats Tyra and can’t wait until Monday,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Who needs Disney princesses when we have Queen Tyra?” another tweeted.

Other commenters said they can’t wait to see Tyra’s fabulous fashions for the ballroom competition’s annual theme might extravaganza. On a regular DWTS night, the stunning host usually shows off two gorgeous outfits, so her Disney looks are sure to be dazzling.

And others weighed in to say they ill be interested to see how the popular theme plays out with the COVID-19 safety protocols that are currently in place this season.

“Miss seeing a musical opening number for the beginning of the show. Should be interesting to see how social distancing will affect Disney night,” a fan tweeted.

It has been an uphill battle for Tyra to win over longtime Dancing With the Stars viewers in the aftermath of the bombshell firings of original host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews. But two weeks in, she certainly appears to be winning.

While some critics may have predicted the premiere episode viewership — the highest for the series since 2017 — were born out of curiosity, the Week 2 update hints that viewers could tune in for the long haul to see which couple will take home the mirrorball trophy.