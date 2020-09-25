Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter, Sophia, Stuns In Strapless Bikini In Rare Photos

Sophia is vacationing in the same exotic locale as her sister, Sistine.

Sophia Stallone, the daughter of The Expendables star Sylvester Stallone, thrilled her Instagram followers on Thursday when she shared a set of rare photos on her account. In the pics, she flaunted her killer figure in a bikini during a tropical getaway.

Sophia, 24, is the oldest daughter of Sylvester and his wife, supermodel Jennifer Flavin. She has a large social media following, much like her younger sister, 22-year-old professional model Sistine. However, Sophia doesn’t share updates with her 1.4 million followers nearly as often as her sibling does. This made her most recent post, which included two images, all that more exciting for her fans.

Sophia put on a sizzling display in a strapless two-piece. It was an earthy burnt orange color that complemented her bronzed complexion. The swimsuit was crafted from ribbed fabric that followed the curves of her ample chest. Her top was a strapless bandeau that fell low on her bust, displaying an eyeful of cleavage. A gold ring in the center of the top added a little sparkle to her swimsuit. The hardware also altered its shape to make it more figure-flattering. Sophia’s matching bottoms had a low front with a subtle scoop design. Long string ties tipped with gold aglets formed the sides of the garment.

The famous daughter was photographed on the same shaded walkway that made an appearance in a bikini photo that Sistine shared on the same day, revealing that the two siblings are vacationing together. The ground was covered with sand, and wood slabs were buried in it to make the path easier to traverse. The walkway was surrounded by dense tropical greenery, including a number of palm trees and other palm plants. Some sunlight filtered through the canopy to create a dappled pattern on the ground.

In her first photo, Sophia was shown from the waist up. She wore two glittering gold chains of different lengths around her neck. Her blond hair was down and appeared to have a slight natural wave.

The second snapshot provided a view of Sophia’s flawless physique from the lower thigh up. She looked confident as she showed off her curvy hips, sculpted stomach, and toned thighs. In both pictures, she had an alluring look on her face as she stared directly at the camera.

So far, Sophia’s steamy tropical images have amassed over 100,000 likes and 1,500 comments from her faithful followers.

“This picture drives me crazy,” one fan confessed.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” declared another admirer.

“You are so beautiful that the sun comes out even at night to make your beautiful face shine,” read a third poetic message.