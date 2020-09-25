Laura Amy Bares Curvy Booty In A Thong Bikini

Laura Amy served up a bootylicious update Thursday, thrilling her Instagram followers with her bountiful curves as she modeled an itty-bitty black bikini. The Australian bombshell posed in her kitchen for the steamy upload, which captured her from behind and saw the 28-year-old leaning her palms on the island counter as she turned her shoulder to the camera. The picture cut off at the upper thigh, spotlighting Laura’s bodacious posterior while also giving fans a peek at her ample chest.

The stunner rocked a minuscule thong that perfectly displayed her bottom, boasting an incredible high cut perfect for flaunting her voluptuous hip and thighs. The item had a small triangular back and narrow sides that came up above her hip bone, drawing attention to her waist and hourglass shape. Her bathing suit also included a skimpy halter-neck top — a triangle string number that flashed a considerable amount of sideboob and teased a tantalizing glimpse of underboob.

The sexy ensemble was from the brand, Oh Polly. Laura credited the label’s swimwear line, Oh Polly Swim, with a tag in her photo, and gave a shout out to her hairstylist, lash technician, and cosmetician.

Laura added some bling with her customary gold bangle bracelet, showing off the piece as she gracefully stretched out her forearms on the counter. The gesture also allowed her to showcase her chic manicure, as well as the tattoo above her wrist. The sizzling brunette topped off the hot look with a patterned orange headband, letting her raven tresses cascade over her shoulder and down her back. Her long hair grazed her rear end, further luring the gaze to her bare buns; meanwhile, her blond highlights framed her face, emphasizing her striking features.

The fitness and lingerie model peered over her shoulder at the lens with an intense, alluring gaze. Her plump lips were slightly pursed in a sultry expression, giving her more sex appeal.

Laura aptly captioned the post with a pair of peaches, leading followers to draw flattering comparisons between the fruit and her backside. Many of her online admirers, including fellow Aussie models Abby Dowse and Tahlia Skaines, dropped gushing messages about her “peachy” derrière. Other fans decided that a trail of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

“Wowwwww hello,” wrote Geordie Shore star Chrysten Zenoni, who added a heart-eyes emoji.

“You just look fantastic and you are going to have to tell us your secrets on looking brilliant,” chimed in a second Instagrammer.

“Perfect hon… you really are something special,” read a third comment, followed by a flame and heart.

“Unreal,” said a fourth devotee, leaving couple of black hearts that seemed to mirror the color of Laura’s bikini.

The post racked up 390 comments overnight, in addition to more than 14,830 likes.