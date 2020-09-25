Sofia Vergara, 48, Rocks A White Monokini, Tries To Ride Inflatable Bull, & Gets Soaking Wet In Funny Video

Sofia struggled to get on top of a pool float shaped like an angry bull.

Sofia Vergara brought the rodeo to her pool in a hilarious video that she posted to Instagram for Throwback Thursday. In the funny footage, the 48-year-old actress rocked a stylish swimsuit while she struggled to get on top of an awkwardly shaped pool float.

Sofia revealed that her video was filmed sometime this summer, and she was dressed for the hot season. She looked like a brunette bombshell in a white monokini with large cutouts on the sides that accentuated her hourglass curves. The chic one-piece also had a plunging neckline that displayed an ample amount of her busty chest.

Sofia was filmed climbing on top of a float designed to look like an angry bull, complete with short pointed horns. The cartoonish inflatable was surrounded by a large floating ring. Four wide bands connected the tube to the vinyl horned bovine. Branding on the tube identified the ride-on inflatable as the “Inflat-A-Bull” novelty float.

Sofia straddled the bull and used one foot to push off from the steps leading into her pool. The movement made the inflatable begin to wobble, and Sofia only managed to stay on top of it for a brief moment before falling sideways into the water. She let out a loud scream before her head disappeared underneath the surface.

The America’s Got Talent star attempted to get back on the slippery rodeo animal by jumping up and hooking her right leg over its back. She tried using the tube for support, but the rest of her body slid back down into the water. Her leg was briefly extended up on the side of the bull.

“No puedo,” Sofia said before removing her leg.

The soundtrack for the actress’ wet and wild rodeo show was the NSYNC song “I Want You Back.” The ’90s hit could be heard playing faintly in the background.

The Modern Family star’s Instagram followers were greatly amused by her antics. Her post racked up more than 150,000 likes and 2,000 messages over a span of two hours.

“So much coordination! How do you do it?” quipped her fellow America’s Got Talent judge, Howie Mandel.

“This should win AGT,” suggested a contestant who appeared on the show, comedian Alex Hooper.

“I love this video,” read a third comment.

“You are the best person in the world,” declared another fan.

Sofia doesn’t seem to mind letting her fans enjoy a laugh at her expense, and she’s also not shy about showing off her incredible figure in skintight swimwear. She rocked a different ivory one-piece in a photo that she shared earlier this month. It was a sophisticated strapless swimsuit that included a wide black belt.