Henry Cavill Reveals He Will Not Participate In Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Reshoots

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is no longer going to feature all original photography after it was revealed this week that some of the actors will return for reshoots. The Snyder Cut was originally going to be a compilation of film the director had shot himself while leaving out all photography which was done by Joss Whedon during the first reshoots. The Hollywood Reporter revealed some of the cast would be returning amid Ray Fisher’s misconduct claims, but one major player has announced they are not coming back for reshoots.

According to Collider, Henry Cavill will not shoot anymore film for Superman in the new Justice League cut. The actor sat down with the outlet to discuss his newest project, Netflix’s Enola Holmes, where he admitted he will not be joining Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, or Fisher on set.

“Not shooting anything additional. No,” Cavill revealed. “It’s all stuff that has been already done. Obviously I don’t know how things are going to evolve and change and adapt depending on now a different length of movie and whatever may happen in post-production. Whatever lessons may be learned from what is it four years since Justice League came out? Four years’ worth of fan reaction. For me…I’m now just watching the party.”

Matt Winklemeyer / Getty Images

It looks as though the reshoots do not include Superman’s character, so Cavill’s attendance is not required. A good portion of the movie’s first act doesn’t include the character at all, so if anyone’s absence should have been expected it was Cavill’s. The 37-year-old is currently shooting the next season of The Witcher in England, with production not set to end anytime soon. The likelihood of him jetting off to Los Angeles now is slim to none, so fans shouldn’t expect any last-minute reshoot plans.

The news of additional footage comes as a shock but makes sense now that it’s been divulged. The newly named Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be four hour-long episodes which would require a whole lot of material. Whether there was enough to be pulled from principal photography for the first shoot is unknown, but the reshoots will help tremendously.

Of course, there are many who are skeptical about adding new footage as it sort of ruins the whole “Release the Snyder Cut” crusade. Fans weren’t shouting for a whole new movie, but it looks like they’re going to get a lot more action they’ve never seen before.

Cavill will be back as Superman, however, as it was recently announced he signed a three-picture deal with Warner Brothers to play Clark Kent yet again. His future as the Man of Steel was in limbo, but loyal Cavill fanatics can now rest knowing he’ll certainly be back.