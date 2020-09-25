Lizzo Shares Behind-The-Scenes Looks At ‘Blackest and Brownest’ Cover Shoot Of ‘Vogue’ Magazine

On the heels of her monumental Vogue magazine cover, Lizzo shared a peek from behind-the-scenes of the shoot, highlighting the diversity of talent that pulled off the editorial.

The “Good As Hell” singer stood confidently in all three shots of the Instagram series against a gray background, sporting a champagne-colored, somewhat see-through mesh gown, designed by Laquan Smith. The straps of the dress were incredibly thin, showing off her shoulders, as the gown extended all the way to her feet, exposing a pair of silver, strappy heels underneath.

The pop star’s dark locks were pulled up high on top of her head in a ponytail, with the curly, kinky ends flowing long. She accessorized the look with a thin, silver bracelet, medium-sized silver hoop earrings, and several sparkling rings on her fingers.

The central point of her post, however, was showing how many people of color were involved in the production, as Lizzo boasted in her caption that it was the “blackest and brownest” cover the magazine has seen. She shouted out all the individuals involved, from her hair and makeup stylists to the photographer, to the woman writing the piece, poet, essayist, and playwright, Claudia Rankine. The last two photos of her Instagram series also detailed the creatives in action, tending to Lizzo’s look and setting up the best shots for the spread.

The “Juice” singer posted the series (as well as other photos) to her Instagram feed in celebration of her first shoot for the fashion magazine, and fan support quickly poured in within a matter of hours. Over 97,000 followers liked the post as over 5oo users commented, appreciating Lizzo’s taking part in bringing more inclusivity to the industry

“So happy for you! You look stunning,” one user gushed.

“We love to see Black stylists on set,” shared another admirer, showing their support for the diverse shoot.

“The champagne color of that gown looks so beautiful on you!” one fan exclaimed, loving Lizzo’s look.

“Stunning! Leave some sultry for the rest of us!” another user said.

Lizzo proudly flaunted her stuff for the Vogue cover, but also took her time to talk about the issues that mattered to her during the interview, noting the importance of the “body positivity” not becoming too commercialized.

“Girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks. You know, girls who are in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from… the mainstream effect of body positivity now,” the 32-year-old stated.