‘Big Brother 22:’ Secret Neighbor Revealed With Triple Eviction Annoucement

Things are starting to heat up on Season 22 of Big Brother. Thursday night’s episode was a big one as a fan-favorite was evicted, a legendary player revealed themselves to be the secret next-door neighbor, and a shocking multiple eviction was announced for next Thursday. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Da’Vonne Rogers was sent packing tonight by a vote of 5-2 in what wasn’t a surprise elimination.

Instead of a prompt Head of Household (HOH) competition, the remaining players were told to gather in the living room where host Julie Chen revealed the game’s next twist. Viewers learned of the twist last week when Julie revealed a Big Brother legend would be moving in next door, but no details were given until now. Once the houseguests were given some clues to a new shakeup, things cut to the backyard where Season 2 winner Dr. Will Kirby came out of the Neighbor’s house wearing just a robe.

While holding a coffee cup, Dr. Will let the All-Stars know that he had moved in next-door and they would be seeing him from time to time. He joked about how he liked power and prizes and said the houseguests were going to have to decide between the two in the upcoming HOH and Power of Veto (POV) competitions.

CBS

The specifics on this were not given, but it looks like the players are going to possibly be offered cash or vacations which could stray them from going after the positions of power. The houseguests will have to decide what is more important to them, and how safe they feel which will affect the way they will play this week.

Unbeknownst to them, however, Julie announced next Thursday will feature a shocking triple eviction. Those who opt for prizes instead are going to be in for a rude awakening as this is the most important HOH and POV of the season. Some of the roommates thought there was going to be a double eviction tonight, so they likely will be expecting it for next week as well.

Sunday’s episode will reveal much more of the twist, but live feeds viewers will be keeping their eyes glued to their TV screens in the next two days to see if they can pick up any hints. The feeds won’t return tonight until the west coast broadcast ends, but it’s possible they may not come back on until early morning when the competition has completed.