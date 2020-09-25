Leli Hernandez Rocks A Skimpy, Light-Blue Bikini In New Instagram Post

American social media personality, model, and actress Leli Hernandez went online on Thursday, September 24, and treated her 1 million followers to a skin-baring snapshot and a video.

In the pic, Leli — who rose to fame after appearing in the Netflix bio-series Nicky Jam: El Ganador — rocked a skimpy, light-blue bikini which perfectly accentuated her slender body. It consisted of a bandeau-style top that featured a one-shoulder strap. The tiny garment drew attention to her flawless décolletage and showed off her toned arms.

Leli teamed the top with matching bottoms which included a belt on the stomach. The front of the bottoms scooped down to flaunt her flat lower torso. The risqué ensemble put her taut slim waist and toned legs on display.

She wore her raven-colored tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings and an assortment of bracelets.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in the Samaná province of the Dominican Republic. The shoot took place at a beach, during the day time. To pose, Leli stood with her legs partially submerged in the water. A glimpse of some distant green mountains and a large rock could be seen in the background. She stood straight and gazed straight at the camera as she soaked up the sun.

In the video clip, she posed while lying on the beach. She folded her knees to show off her toned thighs. The hottie turned her face away from the camera and closed her eyes.

In the caption, she informed users that her sexy bathing suit was from the British online clothing retailer, PrettyLittleThing.

Within four hours, the post garnered more than 31,000 likes. Moreover, many of Leli’s followers took to the comments section and shared about 215 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and hot looks.

“Thank you for choosing my beautiful province for your photoshoot,” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, you’re looking like a total goddess!” another user chimed in.

“Omg, that’s such a pretty color on you! Looking so gorgeous!” a third follower wrote.

“Marry me? I don’t care about your boyfriend, lol!” a fourth admirer jokingly remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “perfect woman,” “queen,” and “lovely,” to express their admiration for Leli.

Apart from her regular followers, several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture, including Xenia Tchoumitcheva, Liane V, Janelle Marie Rodriguez, and Gabriela Bandy.

A few days ago, Leli wowed her admirers with yet another bikini photo. To date, the post has racked up more than 26,000 likes.