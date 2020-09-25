Eva LaRue, 53, Looks Smoking Hot Dining Waterside: ‘Straight Outta Kings Landing’

Eva LaRue shared a photo of herself at a restaurant she described as “straight outta Kings Landing” that she took during her trip to Croatia, and her Instagram fans gave it lots of love.

The 53-year-old actress sat at a table with a friend beside a wall that looked out into the water. The white linen-covered table featured place settings with silverware, water glasses, a menu, a flickering candle, and a purple and white floral centerpiece. In the background, atop a cliff sat an old castle surrounded by trees and rocks lit with a spotlight with the sunset behind it. A hot pink floral arrangement also sat behind the mother of one on a light-colored half wall.

Eva wore a silky red-orange dress with a v-neck and spaghetti straps that showcased her generous chest and curvaceous fit figure. A pretty necklace with a unique front clasp rested on her chest at the edge of her cleavage. She had on dangly earrings that featured three graduated sizes of different shapes, and also wore a chunky bracelet and rings to complete the outfit.

The soap opera star wore her long highlighted brunette hair in layered waves, which framed her face and cascaded over her shoulders from a center part. A gorgeous toothy smile completed the beautiful look.

Eva noted that the Nautika Restaurant in Blackwater Bay is the location where the hit HBO series Game of Thrones was filmed, and it’s considered one of the most romantic dining options in the world. Her followers showed a lot of love for the recognizable scenery, as well as her sexy outfit.

“Absolutely gorgeous. Very romantic. You don’t have to be in love to enjoy romance,” noted one fan who used to laughing crying emoji to complete the message.

“Wow! What a nice picture of two beautiful women. Nice lighting, too,” a second follower replied along with two red roses.

“Eva, you look amazingly gorgeous! Every pixel on that photo is just perfect. Dang. I’m rethinking why I left!!!” wrote a third Instagram user who added flames and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Nice smile. Both of you look absolutely beautiful, and the only thing that is missing is a glass of wine,” a fourth devotee declared, including a wine emoji and a flame.

Eva has delighted her fans with plenty of photos and videos of her breathtaking vacation. The Inquisitr previously reported that she shared several pictures and clips of herself wearing a turquoise bikini and a sarong.