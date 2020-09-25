Instagram Model Natalie Gibson Shakes Her Fit Booty In Skintight Shorts For Sexy Video Update

Fitness model Natalie Gibson flaunted her stunning figure in a provocative video for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she was filmed wearing a small tank top and skintight shorts as she shook her athletic backside while performing dance moves.

The 23-year-old, who is known for swimsuit snaps and posing in chic outfits, has been uploading vids of her dancing recently and she continued the trend with this steamy clip. She was recorded outdoors while standing underneath a palm tree on a sunny day. There was a large fountain and patio furniture in the background.

Gibson had her long brunette hair straight down and it flowed over her shoulders. She sported a cropped gray tank top that had thin shoulder straps and hugged onto her chest. The social media influencer also rocked a pair of skintight lavender-colored bike shorts that outlined her thighs and pert derriere.

At the start of the footage, Gibson was shot from behind as she peered over her shoulder to look at the lens. The song “Thick” by DJ Choose played over the clip as she pivoted and shook her booty, and then gyrated her hips before turning to face the camera.

Gibson raised a hand to her mouth which coincided with the lyrics about talking too much. The model moved her hands back and forth while flashing a large smile, and dipped her hips. Viewers were treated to a glimpse of her assets and flat stomach in the cropped top, as she stood straight up to perform another move. The video ended with Gibson turning her back to the camera to give one more shot of her sculpted backside.

The brunette added a caption where she joked that a leaf on the nearby tree kept trying to block her face, and uploaded the vid on Thursday. Many of her 759,000 Instagram followers flocked to the spicy post, and nearly 9,200 showed their support by hitting the like button in just over four hours after it was posted. Gibson received over 150 comments in that short time, as her replies were littered with fire and purple heart emoji. Fans flooded the comment section with compliments about her stunning figure.

“You’re literally my absolute fav supermodel in the entire world,” a fan wrote while adding a series of emoji.

“Wow so perfect babe,” an admirer added.

“Beautiful as always,” a follower replied alongside two heart-eye emoji.

“Nobody is going to comment about the lyrics?” one Instagram user asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Gibson celebrated her birthday by posing in a red bikini on the beach.