Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter, Sistine, Shows Off Curvy Derriere In Thong Bikini

Sistine wore a tie-dye swimsuit during her trek through a tropical paradise.

Sistine Stallone, the daughter of Rocky star Sylvester Stallone and supermodel Jennifer Flavin, showed off her incredible figure in a skimpy swimsuit during a tropical getaway. The 22-year-old runway star put her modeling skills to good use in the tantalizing Instagram post that she shared with her 1.3 million followers on Thursday.

Sistine stunned in a bold string bikini that left little to the imagination. She wore her swimwear in an exotic location where she was surrounded by tropical greenery. The bathing suit featured a saturated tie-dye print in the colors red, green, and yellow. The top tied around the neck and back. Sliding triangle cups hugged the model’s cleavage. The garment was tiny, but Sistine’s matching bottoms were even more revealing. They had a thong back that showed off her peachy derriere to its best advantage. Shining silver rings were attached to the triangular back, and the hardware drew further attention to her round booty.

Sistine’s upload included two photos. In the first, she also wore a white bucket hat. She stood on a narrow wooden deck between a pool and a building. A round wooden pole was suspended from the building’s overhang by two thick ropes. A large piece of sturdy netting hung down from the center of the pole.

The model stood so that her photographer had a side view of her slender form. She casually rested her elbows on the pole, leaning forward and pushing it out so that its ropes were slightly angled. She arched her back and turned to gaze at the camera. She looked content and carefree as a small smile played on her plump pout.

Sistine’s second photo included a view of the back of her bikini. She stood on a shaded walkway where wooden slabs had been buried in the sandy ground. She turned and shot the camera a sultry look as she posed beneath a canopy of palm leaves. She had removed her hat to reveal that two segments of her hair were styled in tiny buns. The rest of her blond tresses flowed down her back in natural waves.

Sistine left her caption wordless, but it did contain two emoji: a cat face with a wry smile and a lizard.

“Cute space buns,” wrote Sistine’s 18-year-old sister, Scarlet, in the comments section of her post.

“Wow you got natural beauty,” read a message from a fan.

“I hate to see you go but I love to watch you leave!” quipped another commenter.

Sistine recently proved that she can take great photos anywhere by posing for a stunning snapshot inside a dark parking garage, where she wore Daisy Dukes and squatted against a bollard.