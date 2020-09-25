Sofia Bevarly Rocks A Printed Blue Bikini On Instagram

American model Sofia Bevarly took to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 24, and wowed her 1.4 million followers with a very hot pic.

In the snapshot, the 24-year-old model rocked a skimpy blue bathing suit which perfectly showcased her curves. The top consisted of triangular cups attached to a blue string that ran across her chest. The tiny garment boasted thin straps which tied behind her neck. The plunging neckline of the bikini top put her enviable cleavage on full display.

Sofia — who initially rose to fame for dating social media sensation Dan Bilzerian — teamed the top with matching string bottoms which were pulled up high on her slender hips. The front of the bottoms scooped down to display her flat lower torso. The ensemble also drew attention to her taut stomach and well-toned legs.

The hottie completed her looks with a matching beach coverup. The photoshoot took place in a nondescript room. She stood against a white wall and lifted her chin. The hottie gazed straight at the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Sofia expressed her wish to fly so that she could save on airline costs. She also informed users that her sexy ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Dolls Kill. The hottie also tagged her photographer, Koby Einstein, for acknowledgement.

Within five hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 36,000 likes. In addition, several of Sofia’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared about 430 messages in which they complimented her amazing looks and beautiful body.

“Oh wow, you are definitely the most beautiful girl in the world,” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, what a sexy picture, my phone is on fire!!” another user wrote, adding multiple fire and kiss emoji.

“I wish I had wings so that I could fly to you and stay with you for the rest of the day,” a third follower chimed in.

“So, so, so gorgeous. You are perfect from head to toe,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “my sweetheart,” “wifey,” and “drop-dead gorgeous,” to let Sofia know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Lauren Dascalo, Kindly Myers, and Jessica Sutta.

Sofia often wows her legions of admirers with her skin-baring photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, not too long ago, she shared an image in which she rocked a white lace bathing suit which flaunted her perfect body.