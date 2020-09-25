Nancy Pelosi Slams President Donald Trump’s Executive Order On Pre-Existing Conditons

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi offered harsh words in response to President Donald Trump’s latest executive order, which he says will serve to protect Americans with pre-existing medical conditions. In a statement released on her official web site on Thursday, the California congresswoman called the commander-in-chief’s latest directive “bogus” and further lamented his perceived efforts to eliminate those safeguards in the past.

“President Trump’s bogus executive order on pre-existing conditions isn’t worth the paper it’s signed on,” Pelosi said. “It is an insult to every family with someone with a pre-existing condition that President Trump thinks he can get away with this farce while he races a justice onto the Supreme Court to strike down the lifesaving protections enshrined into law by the Affordable Care Act.”

The House Speaker further asserted that Trump has spent the entirety of his administration using “every tool and every chance he gets to weaken or rip away protections for people with pre-existing conditions.”

Pelosi also admonished Trump to drop his lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act “in the middle of a pandemic.”

As reported by various outlets previously, including the New York Post, the administration officially urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the A.C.A., also known as Obamacare, in June. In a legal brief filed by the Justice Department, it was argued that the program had already been effectively ruled unconstitutional as the result of tax legislation passed by Congress in 2017 that removed fines for not having health insurance.

The basis for that argument was the Justice Department’s assertion that Congress may only command Americans to buy health insurance as a trigger for a revenue-producing tax.

Trump actually signed a series of executive orders on Thursday, providing an outline for his long-awaited healthcare plan in the process. According to the WhiteHouse.gov fact sheet on the latest series of directives, the aforementioned mandate to protect individuals with conditions that have manifested themselves prior to health benefits going into effect will ensure that those people have access to care they can afford.

The fact sheet further assessed that the order is the first of its kind in American history.

As shared earlier by The Inquisitr, Pelosi has offered a number of biting criticisms and harsh remarks for Trump recently in addition to hitting him on healthcare. During the course of an interview with Elle, she intimated that the commander-in-chief knows that he is “crazy” and inferred that he is projecting when he hurls insults at his political rivals.