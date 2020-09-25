Krystle Lina Rocks A Blue Polka-Dotted Dress, Shows Off Major Cleavage

American model Krystle Lina went online on Thursday, September 24, and wowed her 1.6 million followers with a very hot picture.

In the snapshot, Krystle, who rose to fame after gracing the cover of Maxim magazine, rocked a navy-blue dress which perfectly hugged her curves. It featured a polka-dotted print, mid-length sleeves, and a plunging neckline which showed off an ample amount of cleavage. The short outfit also displayed her well-toned legs and thighs.

Krystle completed her look with a pair of white, high-heeled sandals. She wore her brunette tresses down, letting her long locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom.

The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. Krystle posed on a wooden bridge, against the background of some trees. She squatted on the floor and touched the belt of her sandal. The hottie turned her gaze away from the lens and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, she only posted a heart emoji. Within three hours of posting, the pic amassed more than 8,600 likes. In addition to that, many of Krystle’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 270 messages in which they praised her amazing curves, pretty looks, as well as her incredible sense of style.

“May your future be prosperous, may your life be filled with health, happiness and positivity,” one of her fans commented.

“You are always so beautiful and photogenic. Let me help you with your shoes!!” another user chimed in, adding multiple kiss and heart emoji.

“What a gorgeous woman!! No wonder why your feet must be hurting because you’ve been running in mind all day!!” a third admirer remarked.

“OMG!!!! That is a super-duper sexy photo!! Looking absolutely amazing!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “queen,” “awesome,” and “pretty beyond words,” to let Krystle know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Tawny Jordan, Casey Fleyshman, Heidi Cortez, and Ray Diaz.

Krystle rarely fails to impress her legions of admirers with her hot and stylish photographs which she posts on the photo-sharing website from time to time.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, on August 28, she uploaded a throwback pic on her page in which she rocked an elegant blue dress featuring spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline that showed off her never-ending cleavage. Krystle pulled her dress slightly up to flaunt her toned legs and thighs. To date, the post has garnered more than 24,000 likes and above a thousand comments.