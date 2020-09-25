Khloe Terae Bares Bombshell Curves In Neon Green Bikini

Khloe Terae stunned many of her 2.4 million Instagram fans on Thursday, September 24, with her most recent update. The Canadian model took to the popular social media platform to share several pictures of herself clad in a skimpy bikini that bared her bombshell curves as she enjoyed a sunny day by the pool.

The 10 photos seen in the slideshow captured Terae either in the swimming pool or poolside. For the first, she was hips-deep in the water. She was shot from a three-quarter angle as she crossed her arms over her chest. She turned her head to glance at the camera, shooting an intense look with squinty eyes and lips parted.

She opted for a neon green two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with tan skin. The top boasted an underwire structure that helped to accentuate Terae’s ample cleavage. Its thin straps were off her shoulders in some of the shots. It also had a low-cut neckline that bared plenty of skin.

Terae teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms with a ruched front. It featured a thong back that showed off her toned booty. She wore the thin straps pulled up high on her waist, baring her curvy hips. According to the tag added over the photo, her suit was from FYN & FIA.

Terae wore her blond hair in a middle part and brushed back for a purposefully wild style.

In the caption, Terae noted that today marks 10,000 days since she was born, which is equivalent to 27 years and a little over four months.

The post has attracted more than 6,000 likes and upwards of 160 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to shower Terae with compliments, praising her beauty and the aesthetics of the photo shoot.

“That’s one of those numbers that seem way bigger than it actually is. Anyway, you’re still looking gorg!” one user wrote.

“Your photos are always so insane [three heart-eyes emoji] love them!” another fan chimed in.

“These pics are contributing to global warming,” a third fan raved, including the hashtag “sweet heat.”

“I wish I had a magic lamp. You know what I’d wish for,” raved a fourth fan.

Terae recently gave her followers another treat when she shared a series of snapshots that saw her rocking a sexy lingerie set, as The Inquisitr has pointed out. The vintage pink two-piece complemented her sun-kissed complexion as she posed in a garden in Beverly Hills, California, as per the geotag. The bra was made of a solid under layer and lace, which added a floral pattern to the garment. She also wore a wide garter belt and nude underwear.