‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Says She Has No FOMO Amid Her Three Friends Pregnancies

It’s pregnancy announcement after pregnancy announcement from the cast (past and present) of Vanderpump Rules. It all started back in June when Stassi Schroeder revealed she was expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark. Lala Kent’s joyful news came subsequently earlier this month, and Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor just announced they were expecting this week. After Jax and Brittany’s news was revealed Monday, Katie Maloney-Schwartz began getting bombarded with comments on social media, with fans asking her when her announcement would come.

Katie, seemingly confirming she is not pregnant, responded to a user in her Instagram comment section according to Us Weekly. It looks like the You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host isn’t feeling left out when it comes to her friend group. The user suggested Katie had “fomo” (fear of missing out), which she struck down right away.

“[I have] zero FOMO. I’m so happy for my friends and really enjoying being along for their journey,” she said. “It will happen for us when it’s right. Sometimes it just takes time and doesn’t always happen [on] the first try.”

The reality stars’ comments do suggest that she and husband Tom Schwartz might have tried to conceive sometime in the past, but they just have not been successful. Some fans of the show would be ecstatic if Katie announced she was also pregnant, as the likelihood of a Vanderpump Rules spinoff would raise.

Katie and Tom discussed the bombardment they get from people regarding starting a family earlier this month on her podcast.

“So everyone also was asking us about babies, when we’re going to have a baby, but you heard Mr. Commitment Phobe, himself,” Katie said when Tom interrupted.

“I’ve gotten better about being in the present, and not living in the future, like we talked about,” he said, then noting they would have a baby when the time was right.

“Honey, we’re not getting any younger. We’re going to have a baby,” Katie responded back.

The future of Vanderpump Rules is still up in the air, as Bravo has not confirmed a ninth season at this time. Many of the cast members have noted that they are just waiting for the phone call for filming to begin, but it’s yet to happen as of now. Should the show go on, Katie and Tom’s conversations regarding starting a family would likely play out as children would be the driving storyline in Season 9. Stassi’s pregnancy will not play out on screen as she was let go from Bravo earlier this year for her past treatment of former co-star Faith Stowers.