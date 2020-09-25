Jessica Simpson Shares Too-Cute Pic Of Baby Birdie Mae Channeling A Marilyn Monroe ‘Moment’ In New IG Post

The mom-of-three posted an adorable picture of her baby girl recreating a famous movie moment.

Jessica Simpson posted an adorable pic of her youngest daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson, on Instagram. In a new post shared with the 5.5 million followers on her social media page, the mom of three teased that her baby Birdie having a “Marilyn” moment” that goes back 55 years.

In the adorable pic, which can be seen below, the 1-year-old daughter of Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson was pictured standing over air condition grate as her red and white gingham sundress blew up and showed her bloomers. The too-cute toddler gaped her mouth open in surprise as she held on to her dress and looked straight at the camera.

In the caption to the photo, Jessica gave a nod to the memorable Marilyn Monroe scene from the 1965 movie, The Seven Year Itch, when the screen siren famously stood over a Manhattan subway grate as her dress blew up. The image of the legendary blonde in her white dress is regarded as of the most iconic moments in pop culture history.

Birdie’s impromptu remake of the famous movie moment received more than 62,000 Instagram likes within hours of Jesica posting it.

In the comments section to the photo, fans and celebrity friends couldn’t get over how cute her daughter looked as she inadvertently channeled the legendary Hollywood star.

“I said the same thing when I saw this!! Great minds!” one fan wrote of the Marilyn comparison.

“This is a priceless moment captured in time!” another added. “Now make it black and white pic and you’ll really be wowed. She’s beautiful.”

Other fans compared Birdie to another beloved movie icon from decades past.

“Awww little Shirley Temple,” one fan wrote.

And another fan recalled a famous suntan lotion ad from back in the day.

“She looks like the Coppertone ad in the 1970s,” the follower noted.

Of course, as with most of Jessica’s photos of her kids – in addition to Birdie, the singer and fashion designer is mom to Maxie Drew, 8, and Ace Knute, 7 – the majority of commenters thought Birdie looked just like her famous mama. Multiple fans described the baby as Jessica’s “twin” or “mini-me.”

The new photo comes a few days after Jessica shared another snap of Birdie, in an Instagram post seen here, that showed the toddler lounging in am oversized leather chair while visiting her “Gigi’s house.” Jessica tagged her mom, Tina Simpson, in the sweet post that featured Birdie chilling at her grandma’s house.