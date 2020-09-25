Madison Gordon Sports A Navy-Blue Bikini, Shows Off Her Amazing Model Body

Aussie model and livestreamer Madison Gordon is no stranger to flaunting her amazing model body on Instagram. In line with her sultry pic-posting routine, she took to her page on September 24 and wowed her legions of followers with another hot bikini snap.

In the pic, Madison rocked a skimpy, navy-blue bathing suit which left little to the imagination of the viewers. The top consisted of triangular cups with elasticated bottoms, attached to a string that ran across her chest. It boasted thin straps that tied behind her neck and a plunging neckline which exposed some serious skin.

Madison teamed the top with matching string bottoms. The risqué ensemble not only drew attention to her well-toned abs and slender waist but it also put her legs and thighs on display. The smokeshow completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers.

She wore her raven-colored tresses in a high ponytail, letting her locks cascade over her shoulder and back. The photoshoot took place outdoors, against the background of a gray brick wall.

To pose, Madison sat on the floor and folded one of her knees. She placed one of her hands on the ground for support and leaned back. The hottie touched her hair, puckered her lips, and looked straight into the lens.

Since summers will begin in Australia in a few months, Madison informed users that she’d be posting many more bathing suit pics in the near future.

Within two hours, the snapshot amassed more than 2,400 likes. In addition to that, several of Madison’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 190 messages in which they praised her incredible physique and hot looks. Many users also thanked her for posting her skin-baring pictures.

“Oh my gosh! You get more beautiful each time I see you! And please! Please, spam us with your pics,” one of her fans commented.

“Wow! You’re so gorgeous! I am in love!” another user wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“You’re THE Bikini Goddess! You can spam us as much as you want. It’s always a great pleasure to see your pictures,” a third follower chimed in.

“Babe are you even real!!? I am obsessed!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “dope pic,” “f*cking hot,” and “so pretty,” to express their admiration for Madison.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and Instagram influencers liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Krystle Lina, Rachel Bush, Abby Dowse, and Tawny Jordan.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, on Septemeber 9, Madison shared another racy pic in which she rocked a printed red bathing suit. To date, the snap has garnered more than 8,000 likes and close to 500 comments.