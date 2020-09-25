Model Julia Muniz Goes Braless And Strikes A Provocative Pose In Tiny Sundress

Brazilian model Julia Muniz took to Instagram late Thursday afternoon with an alluring post in which she flaunted a sweet, yet sexy look for her 764,000 Instagram followers, inciting an almost immediate reaction. She showcased her stunning physique in two distinctly different poses for the casual photo shoot, which garnered over 2,000 likes in less than an hour after it was uploaded.

Julia wore a revealing sundress that featured a sky-blue background with a delicate pattern of tiny white, pink, and lavender flowers, which beautifully complimented her deep olive complexion. It had a low, straight neckline with a subtle decorative ruffle that exposed her bare decolletage and spaghetti straps that rested across her shoulders. A pair of strings tied in a bow fastened together the v-shaped cut-out in the center, and dangled a few inches below.

The dress had a pleated empire waistline which emphasized the curves of Julia’s bare breasts beneath the lightweight fabric. The body of the garment had a slim, A-line design with an additional section around the short hem that created a ruffled embellishment.

Julia tagged the online brand Supré in the caption for her attire, specifically noting their “Sweet Escape” line. She mentioned that the outfit was perfect for the upcoming summer season in Australia, which is where the model currently resides.

In the first snap, she faced the camera head-on and leaned against a white stucco wall with her upper right arm, which was relaxed at her side. She gathered the bottom portion of the dress in her right fingers, raising the hem almost imperceptibly. Her other hand rested against her hip, which she thrust to one side to accentuate the shape of her booty beneath the demure outfit.

In the second image, she sprawled out on the ground and pulled the hem up to display her curvaceous thighs.

Julia’s brunette mane was styled in loose, tousled waves and thrown over to one side, framing her striking features. She accessorized with a pair of sparkling bands on one finger and small, gold-colored hoop earrings.

Julia’s Instagram followers praised her gorgeous appearance in the comments section, primarily flooding the post with series of various emoji expressing affection. Heart-eyes symbols appeared to be the most common in this instance, although plenty of multi-colored hearts, flames, and applause made their appearance as well. Others chose to express their adoration in words.

“You are truly beautiful,” declared one fan.

“Nice color on you,” observed a second person.

“ok but how r u this perfect????” inquired a third follower.

“I love your dress, beautiful girl,” complimented a fourth fan.