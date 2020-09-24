Prince Harry Reportedly Considering Becoming US Citizen And Walking Away From UK

After leaving the United Kingdom to live in North America with wife Meghan Markle and their baby Archie, Prince Harry is reportedly considering making America his permanent home by applying for citizenship.

A source spoke to OK Magazine where they revealed that the couple is happy about their future in the USA, despite indicating in the past that they would split their time between Britain and North America.

“Harry hasn’t made an application for dual citizenship or a green card yet, but he has met with immigration lawyers and is ready to begin the long process. He is excited about his future and becoming an American,” the insider said.

The next step is for the royal to get the right documentation by applying for permanent residency, followed by an application to become a permanent citizen.

That’s not all. The insider said that the couple might be ready to leave the United Kingdom behind entirely.

“Harry is ready to completely walk away from his country,” the source added. “He can never see the day when he and his family would return to England. He is happy about the massive deal he and Meghan have signed with Netflix, finally making him financially independent from his family.”

Just because he is a prince, that doesn’t mean the process is guaranteed to be smooth sailing, however. Becoming a citizen typically takes months, and with the coronavirus pandemic, it could take even longer.

“Meghan could sponsor him as his wife, but he will have to apply like everyone else, as there is no such thing as automatic approval,” an immigration lawyer explained.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

After their shocking announcement that they planned to step away from their royal duties and head to Canada, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex settled temporarily in British Columbia, Canada.

They later moved to Los Angeles, but the pair were plagued by paparazzi, which reportedly prompted them to head to Santa Barbara, where they live in a $14 million mansion.

Now, it seems as though they are putting down roots in their adopted California home after signing a $150 million deal to create a production company with Netflix.

They also further cemented their status in the country after they recently entered American politics by filming a statement urging citizens to register and vote in the upcoming election, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The move, which broke with royal tradition, earned them criticism from people on both sides of the pond, including President Donald Trump.