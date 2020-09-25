Rachel Bush Leaves Little To The Imagination In Minuscule Bikini While Sticking Out Tongue

Rachel Bush sent temperatures soaring on Thursday, September 24, when she teased her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a hot new post in which she rocked a barely there bikini that highlighted her famous hourglass figure.

The photo featured the Maxim model standing in front of a full-length mirror. She placed her iPhone next to her face as she took the selfie. Bush posed with her back turned toward the mirror, putting her full, round booty fully on display. She propped the front leg forward, enhancing the natural curves of her lower body.

She twisted her torso to face the camera, sticking her tongue out for a silly — yet sexy — expression. Bush wore her brunette tresses parted in the middle and styled down, allowing her long strands to tumble onto her back and arms.

Bush sizzled in a white minuscule two-piece bathing suit that did a whole lot more showing than covering. Its bottoms stole the show, with a barely there thong back that bared her toned glutes. The bottoms included thin straps that tied into bows on her side. Bush pulled them up high, showcasing her curvy hips.

Bush paired them with a matching top that was just as skimpy. It consisted of thin rectangles placed over her breasts. They were very narrow, showing off plenty of cleavage and sideboob. According to the tag, her suit was courtesy of Yandy.

The post proved to be a quick hit with her fans. Within two hours, it has attracted more than 31,300 likes and over 410 comments. Many of them took to the comments section to praise her famous curves. Many others simply used the occasion to share their admiration for Bush.

“Can I get a birthday reply queen [crying emoji] I’m 24 today, old af,” one user asked her.

“I’m not gonna lie you look like you a HUGEEE heart,” replied another user.

“Wow you can’t even use the [peach] emoji it doesn’t do you justice,” a third admirer added.

“Buffalo Bills fans for the win!” chimed in a fourth fan, referring to the football team for which Bush’s husband, Jordan Poyer, plays.

Bush is well known among her followers for her racy photos that showcase her enviable physique. A couple of weeks ago, she took to her Instagram stories to upload a short clip of herself wearing a black-and-white striped bikini top, as The Inquisitr has written. She teamed the swimsuit with a gray pants as she sat in front of a mirror while using her phone to capture the clip. She lifted her arm while zooming in and out, framing her cleavage.