Lindsey Graham Begs For Campaign Donations On ‘Fox News:’ ‘They Hate My Guts’

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared on Fox & Friends on Thursday to beg viewers for donations in his battle against Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. As reported by Mediaite, his call comes amid a wave of donations to his Democrat challenger sparked by the Republican Party’s plan to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Act Blue raised $150 million right after the death of Justice Ginsburg within 3 days,” Graham said. “My opponent raised $6 million. I’m being outspent four-to-one. Outraised five-to-one. LindseyGraham.com if you want to help me close the gap. I need some help.”

Graham also predicted that Democrats would attempt to undermine the credibility of the forthcoming nominee and paralleled the prediction with the treatment of Brett Kavanaugh, whose nomination process centered around allegations of sexual assault.

“They are going to try to destroy the nominee. The liberal media with the Democratic radical left tried to destroy Kavanaugh. This is going to be the Super Bowl of politics.”

Graham predicted that his opponent would raise almost $100,000,000 and noted that the most money spent on a Senate race in South Carolina was the $13,000,000 he used in 2014.

“He raised $6 million from the time Justice Ginsburg passed away, within 72 hours,” the lawmaker added.

“This money is ’cause they hate my guts,” he later said of the wave of Democratic donations.

As reported by CNN, Harrison outraised Graham in the first quarter of 2020 by raising $7,200,000 compared to the lawmaker, who was just shy of $5,600,000. Per The State, the Democrat challenger went on to raise $13,900,000 during the second quarter of this year. Guy King, spokesman for the Harrison campaign. described the achievement as the result of the “grassroots energy” fueling the movement behind the campaign.

Despite the Democrat’s successes, CNN claimed in April that the candidate still faces a tough challenge in a race that The Cook Political Report described as “solid” Republican.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

Graham has faced criticism for supporting Trump’s forthcoming nomination. Notably, the GOP lawmaker previously said that he would not support a Supreme Court appointment in an election year. In defense of his change of heart, Graham pointed to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s use of the nuclear option to adjust voting rules for Circuit Court nominees and Democrats’ treatment of Kavanaugh.

In 2016, Republicans refused to honor Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland following the passing of the late Antonin Scalia. At the time, the GOP argued that nominees should not be taken up in an election year and should instead fall into the hands of the next president.