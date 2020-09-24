Maura Higgins Rocks A Silk Bustier Top In New Snapshot

British reality TV star and model Maura Higgins went online on Thursday, September 24, and shared a new hot pic on her Instagram page to mesmerize her 2.9 million followers.

In the snapshot, Maura, who rose to fame after appearing on popular TV show Love Island, rocked a cream-colored, silk bustier top. It boasted thin straps and a sweetheart neckline which flaunted a glimpse of cleavage. It also included wired cups and ruched detailing on the bodice. She also wore a skirt-like garment right underneath the bustier and opted for a pair of white pants.

Maura wore her brunette tresses down, letting her wavy locks cascade over her shoulder and back. In terms of jewelry, she chose a pair of small hoop earrings and a dainty gold bracelet.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in London, United Kingdom. The shoot seemingly took place in a studio, against a glittery, pink background. To pose, Maura sat with her legs spread apart. She folded one of her arms over her stomach and ran her fingers through her hair. The hottie tilted her head and gazed straight at the lens. She also parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Maura informed users that she has collaborated with the cosmetics brand Inglot U.K. and will be launching three products for Christmas.

That apart, she tagged several people in her post for acknowledgement, including her photographer James Rudland, her makeup artist Suzy Clarke, and hairstylist Jay Birmingham.

Within five hours of posting, the photo garnered more than 77,000 likes. In addition, several of Maura’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared about 290 comments in which they praised her amazing body and her beautiful facial features.

“Oh wow, our Christmas bonus is on its way. You are looking fabulous as always, Maura,” one of her fans commented.

“Don’t know how to describe your beauty. I’m running out of words to use,” another user chimed in, adding a heart emoji.

“Congratulations, princess. I am so proud of you and you will always be getting my full support,” a third follower wrote.

“Oh my God, you look gorgeous!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “queen,” “fierce,” and “why are you so fine?” to express their admiration for Maura.

Aside from her regular followers, many other TV personalities and models also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Kendall Rae Knight, Natalia Zoppa, and Joanna Chimonides.

Maura shared another sultry snapshot on August 30 in which she rocked a white dress and long black boots. To date, the pic has racked up more than 216,000 likes.