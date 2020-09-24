Chrissy Teigen Says She’s Postponing New Cookbook And TV Show Indefinitely After Difficult Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen is putting the brakes on her anticipated third cookbook and the sequel to her Quibi series Chrissy’s Court after admitting that she was struggling with a difficult pregnancy that was forcing her to spend much of her time in bed.

“Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv and same with shutting down filming Chrissy’s Court. Baby cannot do it. I am devastated,” she wrote.

She added that she hoped Adeena would stay with her for a little while in bed before taking off and that she would be sticking to “stupid” stuff for the time being.

Fans have been excited to hear that Chrissy is planning to write and release the third installment of her popular Cravings cookbooks, the first two of which include the books Craving: Recipes for All The Food You Want to Eat and Cravings: Hungry for More.

The model and soon-to-be mom of three said back in early August, she was in the process of writing a new book that would feature less bacon and more healthy options that still had plenty of flavor, as The Inquisitr previously reported. But now she told her fans that she can’t keep moving forward because of the challenging pregnancy.

“Also I know I’m tweeting about stupid sh*t when so many bad things are happening. I just can’t speak up right now because my body is in such bad shape and I mentally cannot handle what will come out of it,” she later added.

A few hours after that, she went on to thank her publishers.

“I would like to call out Clarkson Potter as the best publishing team ever. They’ve kindly dealt with every bout of depression, postpartum, book delays, everything,” she tweeted.

Fans expressed their support for Chrissy and told her to prioritize her health over creating new content for her followers.

Xavi Torrent / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Chrissy and her husband John Legend are expecting their third child, whose gender is male according to a slip that she made while recording a video updating her 31.2 million followers about the state of her life.

The cookbook author is on bed rest after experiencing some bleeding that doctors told her meant she was at high risk for complications. Her two previous pregnancies were considered high risk, as well.

The pair currently have two children, Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens.