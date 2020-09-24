Bri Teresi Shows Off Cleavage In Nothing But A Robe While Shooting With Guess

Guess girl Bri Teresi looked to be back on the job with the iconic fashion house on Thursday, September 24, posting an Instagram update which showed her participating in a photoshoot for the company. Per the post’s geotag, the model and social media influencer was captured in the sexy snapshot at the Guess world headquarters in Los Angeles as she sat on-set wearing nothing but an airy, pink robe.

In the accompanying caption, Teresi made sure to give credit to the people that had done her hair and make-up for the shoot. Meanwhile, the threaded comments were filled with fan replies praising their work, as well as the 25-year-old’s scant attire — which had allowed for an ample showing of cleavage — and the alluring nature of her statuesque physique.

“Wow,” raved one impassioned user. “Your hair and this picture of you is flawless.”

“U look absolutely stunning,” added another admirer, along with a slew of emoji.

“I want to lose myself in your gaze,” stated a third devotee.

“What a beautiful face you have,” opined another impressed commenter.

The medium shot showed Teresi sitting in a black canvas director’s chair with her legs crossed and her hands in a similar position above her knees. Her hair was parted on the left side with the corresponding strands tucked back behind her ear while her right-side locks curled around her face and cheeks on the opposite side.

Meanwhile, Teresi cocked her head slightly and fired a flirty expression toward the camera, smiling impishly through her glossy, pink lips and keeping her glinting eyes firmly affixed to the device’s lens.

The small, pink robe that Teresi wore was loose-fitting in nature and held together at her waist by a knotted belt. However, the FHM and Maxim alum had allowed the garment to fall off of her left shoulder, which not only revealed her prominent collarbone and upper arm, but a large section of her perky bustline as well.

The robe did not extend beyond the tops of Teresi’s toned, slender thighs, which allowed for a small showing of leg at the lower edge of the photo’s frame. In the background, a myriad of purses and other props and accessories were also visible.

Teresi’s latest offering proved to be a popular one with her fans on Instagram, accruing almost 4,000 likes in a little over an hour after appearing on her feed.

As shared earlier in the same day by The Inquisitr, Teresi also brought the sizzle to her 1 million followers with a video update that showed her smoldering under an outdoor shower in a super-skimpy bikini.