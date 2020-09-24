Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee, Brittany Matthews, Shares Video Footage Of Her Latest Workout

Brittany Matthews, the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared video footage of her most recent workout on her Instagram today.

Matthews wore an outfit that showed off her slim figure. The 25-year-old wore a fitted gray tank top, bright yellow running shorts, and a pair of yellow tennis shoes. The Chiefs supporter also wore her sandy blond hair in a messy bun fashioned on the top of her head.

To start the video, Matthews faced the wall-length mirror and flexed her biceps as her videographer captured the moment. She then demonstrated five different exercises for her 600,000 followers.

The first exercise she walked through was a set of squats with a resistant band wrapped around her legs, rested just above her knees. As she squatted, Matthews also shoulder pressed a pair of dumbbells.

Her next two lifts also focused on sculpting her trim legs. She showed her followers how to properly lunge while holding onto a bar with her arms extended out in front of her body.

Additionally, she completed two different variations of hip pulses. In the first set, Matthews propped her right leg on top of a bench while resting her back on the ground. She then powered her core upward. She balanced her shoulder blades on a bench while both feet were planted on the ground as she extended her hips toward the ceiling in the second variation.

In her last demonstration, Matthews changed her focus from legs to arms, as she curled and then pressed weights above her head.

Matthews appeared to be in her personal gym, as it was identical to the setting in her previous fitness posts.

Fans expressed their support for the post, both on her fitness regiment as well as the outfit that she rocked while doing it.

“Those matching shoes with that outfit,” one follower stated, while adding an emoji with heart eyes.

“Doing this today!” another person commented, regarding the workout. Matthews responded with a recommended number of reps and sets.

“This fit on you sis! SO CUTE!” a third person gushed.

This video earned nearly 10,000 likes and nearly 100 comments in under five hours, which all showered her in love and encouragement.

The influencer even had other celebrities like her most recent post, including WNBA superstar Candace Parker.

In addition to fitness inspiration, Matthews also has given her followers more lighthearted content to obsess over. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared an intimate kiss with her fiancé while on the beach.