Anella Miller Looks Super Hot In An Off-The-Shoulder Top: ‘Baddie Girl Or Not?’

Russian model Anella Miller is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure and hot sense of style on social media. Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 24, she uploaded a new photo in which she exuded baddie girl vibes.

In the pic, Anella rocked a black top which boasted long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder design, drawing attention to her flawless décolletage. She paired the top with matching shorts and a belt. Anella completed her look with a pair of knee-high black boots.

The hottie wore her highlighted tresses in a high ponytail, letting her locks fall over her shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a cross pendant and a wristwatch.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Moscow, Russia. The shoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. To pose, Anella sat in a car. She spread her legs apart and folded one of her knees. She tilted her head and gazed at the camera while slightly puckering her lips.

In the caption, Anella asked her fans about their opinions regarding her looks. She also informed users that her stylish outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within six hours of posting, the picture racked up close to 40,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Anella’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared 400-plus comments in which they praised her figure, hot looks, as well as her incredible sense of style.

“Day after day, you are getting more and more brilliant. Amazing pic,” one of her fans commented.

“A look at that awesome face of yours melts my heart every time!! Love you my princess,” another user chimed in.

“Sending you good vibes too!! I love this post! You are the perfect baddie girl!” a third follower wrote.

“Omg, you look smoking hot. Please tell me you are single because I want to marry you right away,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “simply irresistible,” and “I am speechless,” to let Anella know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many of other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Janice Joostema, Nina Serebrova, Diana Melison, and Chloe Othen.

Anella rarely fails to impress her legions of followers with her sultry photographs. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on September 3, she shared a pic in which she rocked a skintight, off-white outfit that perfectly accentuated her incredible physique. To date, the post has accrued more than 58,000 likes.