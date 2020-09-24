Demi Lovato And Max Ehrich Reportedly Called Off Their Engagement

All is apparently not well in the world of Demi Lovato and her fiance Max Ehrich. A source told People that the couple has decided to end their engagement.

Rumors have been swirling that the pair has been struggling to keep their relationship together and things only intensified after Lovato’s bodyguard and sister both unfollowed Ehrich on social media. The pair also haven’t been liking or commenting on each other’s posts in recent days, as Page Six reported.

Now, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that the two have realized that they can’t make their relationship work.

“It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” the insider said. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

The news comes just days after Lovato was forced to denounce images purporting to show Ehrich expressing love for Selena Gomez and appreciation for Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande. At the time, she said that the images were fake and intended to tear apart their relationship while pitting women against one another.

The Young and the Restless star and the “I Love Me” singer decided to tie the knot after just a few months of dating. Ehrich proposed to Lovato in July after the two started seeing each other in March.

Lovato told her fans after Ehrich proposed to her in Malibu that she wanted to be a part of his life because he made her feel like the best version of herself.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent,” Lovato said. “To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

She also explained that she felt like she was enamored from the moment they met. After six months of dating, she wrote a sweet homage to her soon-to-be-husband on Instagram, thanking him for making her life better.

She also said that while the quarantine had harmed some relationships, it had helped them solidify theirs, adding that she felt blessed to have found her partner.

While expressing her happiness at celebrating their six-month anniversary since meeting one another, she also revealed that she was recording a new single which would be released on September 10, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

That song, recorded with Marshmellow, titled “Ok Not to Be Ok,” was subsequently released in partnership with the Hope for the Day suicide prevention movement.