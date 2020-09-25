‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Things Get Real For Chase & Sasha

Sasha is struggling.

Things have gone from bad to worse for Sasha Gilmore this week on General Hospital. On Thursday’s episode, she found out all she needed to know on just how well her and Chase’s plan has worked. After her talk with Willow, things are more clear than ever.

Sasha unexpectedly ran into the newly married couple at General Hospital and it was quite awkward. She caught herself when she almost grabbed her ex into an embrace as she gave her condolences about Mike’s death. Willow quickly caught on that Sasha still has feelings for her husband. She also became a little suspicious when her former BFF started rambling on how great it was that Michael and Wiley had her to lean on and how it all worked out as it should. She then left, but she was rattled and quite a mess. Sasha immediately got on the phone to buy more cocaine. Soap Central teases that she will need some assistance this week and it sounds like it may have something to do with her growing drug addiction.

Sasha also approached Liz while she was at the hospital asking about getting some pills to help her sleep. Liz warned her that she needs to be careful when taking them. There have been rumors floating around that she will end up overdosing and this may be the perfect setup for that to happen soon.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

In the previews for Friday’s General Hospital, she meets up with Chase as they talk about Willow and Michael’s relationship. She tells him that the kiss was the big game changer. They both realize how close their exes are now. Chase was nearby when he witnessed them in a hug after he told them about Nelle Benson’s supposed death. He wanted to tell them both the truth that he and Sasha were never together, but Sasha talked him out of it. Now it appears that he is having regrets.

They both realize that Michael and Willow are falling in love. Sasha also learned that Willow was adopting Wiley very soon. They have become a family. Chase and Sasha’s plan worked perfectly, but their own lives have been shattered in the process.

The twosome cooked up the whole lie to keep Wiley safe from his mother. Michael gained full custody of their son, which led Nelle to eventually kidnap Wiley. Now it looks like her body has been found after she fell off the cliff. Even though Chase believes that the evidence points to it being Nelle, General Hospital fans aren’t too sure and believe that she will soon return from the dead.