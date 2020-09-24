Coliesa McMillian Cause Of Death: ‘My 600-LB Life’ Subject Suffered Complications Of Weight-Loss Surgery

Coliesa McMillian’s cause of death is reportedly complications of weight-loss surgery. The Louisiana woman, who was featured on the last season of My 600-LB Life, died on Tuesday at the age of 41.

As Deadline reported, a recent surgery to help push forward her weight-loss goals was the reason for her passing.

McMillian Suffered Heart Attack Before Appearing On The Show

As the Deadline report noted, McMillian was featured on a March episode of the TLC docu-series, showing her attempts to get into shape after becoming dangerously obese.

There were no exact details of her cause of death shared when one of her daughters announced her passing in a Facebook post, the report noted. The network shared a message of condolences, but also offered no further details on the My 600-LB Life star’s cause of death.

“TLC is saddened to learn of the loss of Coliesa McMillian, who shared her story on My 600lb Life,” the network wrote. “Our deepest condolences to her family at this difficult time.”

Deadline noted that her cause of death was related to her recent weight-loss surgery, but had no more specifics. The report added that she had suffered a heart attack before being featured on the docu-series.

There were some indications that may have fallen ill for an extended period. The outlet cited an obituary from the Baton Rouge Advocate that said McMillian died peacefully in her sleep in a hospice.

She is set to be laid to rest on Friday in Louisiana.

My 600-LB Life Appearance Showed Her Desperation To Lose Weight

When viewers first met the Louisiana mother earlier in the year, she was desperate to turn her health around. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, she was barely mobile and relied on her sister to help her get out of bed to use the bathroom.

During the episode, McMillian said that she was in constant physical and emotional pain, and that food was sometimes the only high point of her day, but that put her in a dangerous cycle of gaining weight and feeling even more pained.

“It’s what makes my days bright, no matter what my life is like,” she said, via Distractify.

“And now eating is pretty much all I do. Every occasion triggers me to want to eat.”

McMillian opened up about some of her pain in a promotional video that TLC posted on Twitter. In the clip, she opened up about how despondent she felt, saying that it didn’t even feel like she was truly living.

"Living like this is not living." Tune in to a new #My600lbLife tonight at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/JTN73ULoqQ — TLC Network (@TLC) March 18, 2020

During her time on the show, famed bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan expressed worry that because of her heart attack, McMillian would not be strong enough to undergo a weight-loss procedure, saying there was a risk she could die during the procedure. So unlike other subjects who go under the knife to spark their transformations, she focused on undergoing therapy to work on the childhood trauma that contributed to her overeating.

The work appeared to be successful, showing McMillian lose some pounds and take on a more optimistic view of life.