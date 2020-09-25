Ashley Resch Sizzles In Tiny Black Ruched Bikini: ‘Too Friendly’

Ashley Resch thrilled her Instagram followers with a shot of herself modeling a sexy bikini, and they appeared to enjoy her post.

The model took an old school selfie in a mirror with her phone’s rea camera facing out. Ashley wore a small black ruched bikini top that revealed a hint of her ample cleavage and some underboob. It tied beneath her chest, hanging down almost to her navel. The garment’s thin spaghetti straps went over both shoulders. She paired the skimpy top with matching bottoms that dipped extremely low in the front and rose high over each hip, showcasing her flat stomach, nipped-in waist, and curvy hips.

Ashley posed with one hand resting on her chest, showing off her white manicure and several different finger tattoos. The model had one hip slightly pushed out, emphasizing her curves. The pose also showed off intricate arm, side, and leg ink. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a ring, and a necklace. The model wore her blond hair in loose waves swept to one side from a side part. She held her full lips slightly open and looked at her phone’s screen for the shot.

In the caption, Ashley made a cheeky quip about being overly friendly, and her fans gave the post a lot of love. Nearly 12,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and at least 189 took the time to leave an uplifting comment for her, with many choosing the flame emoji to express their thoughts.

“Girl, you are FIRE. I’m obsessed with all this. You’re a total stunner,” gushed one devotee who added several flames, an okay sign, and a red heart-eye smiley.

“You need to come get this ring. You know what city I’m in,” a second Instagram user replied along with a heart-eye smiley.

“I got you boo boo,” Ashley wrote, adding two laughing crying smilies.

“Oh, my goodness. I love the tattoos. You look smoking hot, Ashley. I love that suit,” enthused a third follower.

“Perfect shots! You are so sensual and perfect. You’re too hot…still, not too hot to handle!!! You expect me not to be friendly with all this,” a fourth fan teased, including a tongue sticking out wink-eye emoji.

Ashely often shares selfies and shots of herself modeling various lingerie, swimwear, and sexy clothing, and her fans enjoy her posts. The Inquisitr previously reported that she shared a clip of herself posing in a white minidress with a strategic cutout under her bust.