Ashley Resch Shares Mesmerizing Ocean Video: ‘My New Home’

Ashley Resch shared a mesmerizing video for her 973,000 Instagram followers’ enjoyment, showing off a bit of the gorgeous ocean view that is near her new home in Newport Beach, California.

The model typically shares photos and videos of herself modeling bikinis and other sexy outfits. However, this time she delighted her fans with the scene near where she lives. In a moment straight out of something that could be a meditation video, Ashley filmed the waves of the ocean as they crashed gently and rhythmically into the beach. The water crested gently and foamed as it washed ashore.

In the background, the sound of birds cawing could be heard over the roar of the surf. Perhaps as remarkable as the body of water itself was the absolutely stunning colors of the sunset. The sky met the horizon in a beautiful medley of fall colors with yellow fading into orange, turning to pink and then meeting the water with a glorious gray-blue.

In the caption, Ashley noted how impossible it seemed to live near such a tremendous sight. The clip received nearly 6,400 views, and almost 1,400 Instagram users hit the “like” button on the post, which shared a unique look at a scene in her daily life. Dozens of fans also took the time to leave an uplifting comment for her, with many choosing the blue butterfly emoji to express their thoughts.

“I was just out there yesterday… So dope that you’re in Cali now. Congratulations on your new home” agreed one devotee who added a red 100 percent sign.

“The place I wish I was at right now. Newport is the best!!! I love it here. You are getting closer to me,” a second Instagram user replied, adding a red heart and a hands-up emoji.

“Super beautiful. Magnificent views. Just like you, Ashley. It’s so awesome there. I wish that’s where I was right now,” enthused a third follower, including multiple heart-eyes emoji, a winking smiley, and a thumbs-up.

“I’m jealous….so jealous of that projector screen in your back yard. I’m so! Stealing that idea…oceanfront baby! Or mountaintop views! Wooo!” a fourth fan wrote, including a wall of hearts and hands clapping to complete the comment.

Most of the time, Ashley’s posts on social media feature photographs of herself during her daily life, and her fans enjoy them. The Inquisitr previously reported that she shared a clip of herself posing in a white mini dress with a strategic cutout under her bust.