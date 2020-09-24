Lydia Farley Flaunts Her Amazing Body In A Skimpy Green Bikini

On Thursday, September 24, Barcelona-based model Lydia Farley went online and shared a hot bikini video on her Instagram page to titillate her 790,000-plus followers.

In the clip, Lydia rocked a minuscule, green bikini which showed off some serious skin. The risqué top of the bathing suit consisted of triangular cups and light green straps which tied behind her neck. The cups were attached to a string running across her chest. The plunging neckline of the garment flaunted a glimpse of cleavage.

Lydia teamed the top with matching bottoms which were pulled high on her slender hips. The front of the garment scooped down to showcase her lower flat torso. The ensemble also drew attention toward her taut stomach and her toned thighs.

The hottie, who is of Slovak origin, wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of large hoop earrings and a sexy silver barbell in her navel.

According to the geotag, the video was filmed somewhere in Ibiza, Spain, where the model has been vacationing these days. The shoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. A short brick wall and lots of trees could be seen in the background.

In the clip, Lydia showed off her body by tugging at her bikini. She tilted her head and puckered her lips while gazing straight at the camera.

The hottie informed users through a tag in her post that her bathing suit was from Revolve.

Within four hours of posting, the clip amassed close to 20,000 likes. Besides, many of her ardent admirers took to the comments section and shared 600-plus comments in which they praised her sexy body, pretty looks, and her sensual sense of style.

“You have a gorgeous figure!! Simply mind-blowing!” one of her fans commented.

“What a lovely view! You look wonderful!!” another user chimed in, adding a heart emoji.

“This color looks so hot on you. You literally represent my body goals!!” a third follower wrote.

“On fire, as always! Lydia is the definition of perfection from head to toe!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “my wifey,” and “the prettiest of all,” to express their admiration for Lydia.

Apart from her followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snaps, including Brooklyn Millard, Francesca Farago, and Viktoria Kozar.

As The Inquisitr earlier noted, on September 18, Lydia mesmerized her followers with another sultry photograph in which she rocked a tiny top and barely-there bottoms.