Antje Utgaard Bares Her Cleavage In Plunging White Top For New Selfie

Antje Utgaard gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers something to look at on Thursday, September 24, in her latest share. The Playboy model took to the photo-sharing app to upload a hot new photo in which she bared her cleavage in a skimpy top that left little to the imagination.

Utgaard was indoors as she held the camera in front of her face for a close-up selfie. She took her free hand to the side of her head as she glanced into the lenses. Her eyes were intent as she allowed her lips to hang open, for a seductive facial expression.

She rocked a white top that made her sun-kissed complexion stand out. It was solid with wriggly details all throughout, which added texture to the garment. It boasted a plunging neckline that bared plenty of Utgaard’s ample cleavage, which was prominent in the shot.

Utgaard styled her honey blond hair in a middle part and down in soft waves, allowing them to fall onto her shoulders.

In the caption, Utgaard, who currently lives in Los Angeles, California, told her fans that she flew back home to Minneapolis, Minnesota, over the weekend to go apple picking with her family — a tradition she neves misses. She went on to ask them to share their favorite dish made from the popular fall fruit.

The post didn’t need a lot of time to start getting traction. Within four hours, it has racked up more than 16,300 likes and upwards of 280 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to share their favorite dishes and also to rave about Utgaard’s good looks.

“Absolutely amazing and beyond gorgeous as always. For me it’s a tie between good apple pie and dumplings with ice cream. [The first] can be eaten alone but the sauce on a dumpling really needs the ice cream to accompany it,” one user wrote.

“I miss apple picking in upstate NY. Great memories… Great photo as well,” raved another one of her fans.

“Johnny appleseed would be proud,” a third one chimed in.

“God bless the American fall traditions,” added a fourth fan.

Utgaard has been on roll as of late, filling her Instagram feed with smoldering snapshots that highlight her curvaceous figure. As previously pointed out by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another image that also saw her sporting white. This time around, she had on a one-piece bathing suit that featured deeply cut sides, which showed off quite a lot of sideboob. It also had a thong back that bared her round booty and high-cut sides that enhanced her hips.