Emma Roberts Shows Off Baby Bump & Amazing Legs In Colorful Mini Dress, Teases Something Big

Emma revealed that her look was related to something coming in January.

Emma Roberts wrapped her baby bump up in a stunning designer garment to tease a new upcoming project. On Thursday, the American Horror Story star thrilled her Instagram followers by showing off her incredible maternity style in a set of two photos.

In her caption, Emma, 29, wrote that the look she modeled was for something that’s coming in January, but she’s not yet allowed to say what it is. She provided a few possible clues by sharing a string of emoji: a blue heart, safety pin, red heart, and pink flower.

Emma also revealed that she was wearing a Versace design. The radiant mother-to-be looked chic in a flashy mini dress that featured a bold floral print. Vibrant pink and blue rose blossoms made up most of the pattern, but it also included a few green leaves and hints of a black background. The garment had a loose-fitting bodice and long cuffed sleeves. It also featured an empire waist that accommodated Emma’s growing baby bump. The waistline was further accentuated by a slim black belt with gold hardware.

The skirt clung to Emma’s shapely hips and thighs. She was showing a lot of leg, and her fair skin looked striking against the bright colors in her dress. On her feet, she wore a pair of gunmetal gray heels that elongated her toned stems. She carried a black handbag decorated with floral accents that matched her outfit. It featured a large gold “V” logo, indicating that it also was a Versace design.

The actress wore her blunt blond bob styled with a soft wave and a center part. She identified the team who helped her put her entire look together by tagging hairstylist Kylee Heath, fashion stylist Brit Hines, and makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua.

In her photos, Emma struck two slightly different poses. She appeared to be on a production lot outside of a set. She stood in front of a large metal gate with a massive white “3” painted on it.

Emma’s post got many of her followers excited, and a number of them suggested that it teased a third season of her FOX series Scream Queens. The campy horror comedy was cancelled in 2017 after two seasons. However, as reported by Digital Spy, creator Ryan Murphy revealed that he’s working on a revival. He broke the big news during an Instagram exchange with fans earlier this year.

“IS THIS A WAY OF TELLING US SEASON 3 OF SCREAM QUEENS IS HAPPENING,” read one response to Emma’s post.

Some of her fans also remarked that her designer outfit looked like something that her Scream Queens character, Chanel Oberlin, would wear.

“Chanel would kill to get that dress,” one commenter remarked.