Khloe Kardashian Displays Dazzling Derrière In Good American Workout Wear

Khloe Kardashian stunned her 122 million followers on Thursday with a series of sexy shots that aptly displayed her perfectly sculpted behind. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star flaunted her fit figure as she sported fitness pieces from her Good American clothing line.

In the six separate shots, Khloe wore a pair of black, three quarter-length workout pants with a white, checkered pattern. For her top, the 36-year-old looked sleek and sporty in a somewhat see-through, black zip-up jacket that showed off her alluring neckline and a thin, gold necklace.

She also accessorized her look with large, gold hoop earrings and pulled her chestnut-colored locks into a mid-level ponytail. Khloe completed the look with what looked like black Yeezy Adidas sneakers, looking stylish, yet practical for her workout.

The Good American CEO positioned herself in a few poses, seemingly at an outdoor bar or patio area, the green foliage beautifully contrasting her all-black look. In the first two stunning shots, Khloe sufficiently showed off her toned legs and curvy backside as her back faced the camera and she turned over her left shoulder with a seductive look.

For the following photos, she sat on a countertop, giving a few takes with her elbow elegantly positioned on her right knee and a in few others, she was playfully sipping out of her tumbler.

She also joked that her “rhinestone cup” made her water “taste better,” reporting that sister Kourtney Kardashian was “jealous” of her re-usable tumbler.

Khloe posted the image just a few hours ago, but fans already showered the post with their love and appreciation, giving the upload over 1.2 million likes and more than 7,400 comments. Many users commented on Khloe’s banging body while others noted how much they loved her look — and her rhinestone container.

“You’re so gorgeous girly,” gushed an admirer.

“So beautiful,” another follower commented, adding a heart-eye emoji to their post.

“You’re gorgeous! [Y]ou and that damn cup,” family friend Khadijah Haqq McCray joked.

“I’m so jealous I wish the sun was sparkling off of it so people could really experience its true beauty,” sister Kourtney wrote the comments section.

Khloe is no stranger to flaunting her fabulous body, recently sharing an image of her lean figure in a sports bra and tight-fitted pants. In the Instagram shot shared last week, the reality star bared her toned midriff and showed off her sculpted shoulders with the white top and matching white bottoms, which hugged her curvy hips and tied in the front.

In that photo, Khloe also posed with her friends, Ash K. Holm, her makeup artist, and Andrew Fitzsimons, her hair stylist.