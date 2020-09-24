Chris Rock Speaks To ‘The View’ About His Learning Disorder Diagnosis

Comedian Chris Rock appeared on The View on Thursday and touched on his recently diagnosed Non-Verbal Learning Disorder, Yahoo News reported.

“[I took] a battery of tests, like nine hours of tests,” he said of the diagnosis, which he initially predicted would be Asperger’s.

“They came back and said, ‘You don’t have Asperger’s, but you have something very close to it, and it’s called NVLD, Non-Verbal Learning Disorder.”

According to Newsday, people with NVLD are often very intelligent and verbal but struggle to read body language and facial expressions — as do people with Aspergers.

In his View appearance, Rock delved into how the disorder affects his relationships.

“One of the things is I have a hard time picking up social cues,” he said. “Like when I talk to people, I hear the words, but if you’re mad at me, if you’re feeling a certain way, I might have a hard time picking that up.”

The 55-year-old comedian highlighted his friendships with fellow comic Susie Essman and The View co-host and comedian Joy Behar, who noticed his struggles years before his diagnosis.

“Every now and then Joy and Susie Essman would pull me to the side and kind of give me an etiquette lesson,” he said.

Rock first revealed the diagnosis last week during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. During the discussion, he claimed that the disorder has been a boon for his joke writing but a hinderance to his personal relationships. But Rock says he used to believe that people responding to him negatively due to the disorder were doing so because of his fame. With his diagnosis, he says he realizes much of these reactions were created by his own behavior.

The Fargo star says he has been seeing two therapists to understand better the limitations created by his disorder.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Rock also revealed that he struggled with anxiety before is NVLD diagnosis, which he believes exacerbated some of his behavior. Now, he says his previous frantic energy ha subsided.

Rock has never had qualms about being open about his life struggles. As The Inquisitr reported, he previously used his Total Blackout comedy tour to touch on his divorce from his ex-wife of 16 years and the porn addiction that he believes was the root cause of the split. According to Rock, his porn addiction made it difficult for him to pick up on social cues and look people in the eye.

The actor’s childhood was also explored in the show Everybody Hates Chris.