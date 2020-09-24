Demi Rose Wears Tiny Purple Top That Can’t Contain Her Curves, Causing Wardrobe Malfunction

Demi Rose wore a top was so tiny in her latest Instagram story, she had to use the editing function on Instagram to keep from suffering a full wardrobe malfunction.

The model took to the social media site on Thursday to share some pictures from an outing with friends, showing off what appeared to be a furry purple top that was so small, at one point she had to insert an animated heart graphic to cover up her wardrobe malfunction. The model had her eyes closed in the blurry snap, where she wore a furry hat and flashed a big smile for the camera.

Demi’s shared some later pictures where she remained fully covered, including a short video where she modeled the outfit while sitting with a pal and others where she and friends enjoyed a big meal together. One video showed a circular table filled with dishes of colorful food, with Rose adding a sparkling filter to make the meal shine. She noted in the caption at the bottom of the clip that the meal was courtesy of one of her friends, who she tagged. The group appeared to be in a celebratory mood, as they sat together for the dinner and a round of exquisite desserts.

Demi’s later Instagram stories featured her changing into an equally tiny top — a sparkled bra that also just barely kept her covered. While she was able to stay within the site’s strict rules against overt nudity, the outfit left very little to the imagination as she showed off plenty of cleavage. It was not clear if these were from the same evening as her dinner with pals. However, a video posted by Rose’s friend did appear to show her wearing it at a table in what looked to be a restaurant while a belly dancer performed in front of them.

The British model’s followers are used to seeing her in very skimpy outfits. As The Inquisitr reported, she also took to the picture-sharing site earlier in the month to show off in a skimpy black bikini with a plunging halter neck and pair of revealing high-cut bottoms.

While the exposure that she showed off in the most recent story appeared to be an accident, Rose is no stranger to purporsely pushing the bounds of the site’s rules against nudity. Earlier in the summer, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself posing topless while facing away from the camera.