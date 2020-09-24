UFC Fighter Rachael Ostovich Sizzles In A Skintight Jumpsuit While Posing On A Car For Latest Update

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich flaunted her killer physique in a spicy photo for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she was photographed wearing a skintight jumpsuit that accentuated her curves while she struck a scintillating pose.

The flyweight is known for being a fierce competitor in the cage, but for this update she showcased her sensual side. She was perched on top of a car at night with a fence and a row of bushes behind her, and a crystal clear night sky visible in the distance.

Ostovich was seated on the hood of a white car which offset her ensemble. She was filmed sitting down with her body turned slightly to the side as she leaned her weight back on her left palm. The Hawaiian bent her left knee which helped highlight her curves, and put her right arm near her legs. Ostovich had her long dark hair parted in the middle and it cascaded over her shoulder and down her back as she flashed a small smile across her beautiful face while looking into the camera.

The 29-year-old rocked a tight-fitting black jumpsuit that had a halter top. It was sleeveless with a mock collar and wrapped around her chest. Ostovich had a camouflage jacket that was draped around her forearms, and she sported a pair of black Nike sneakers. The white automobile made her black outfit pop, and fans were given a glimpse of her jaw-dropping figure.

For the caption, the 125-pound fighter alluded to how “simple” things could be if she would just stop “playin.” She added wilted rose, crying, and cry-laughing emoji before uploading the snap on Thursday.

Many of Ostovich’s 698,000 Instagram followers took notice of the nighttime pic, and nearly 50,000 showed their approval by hitting the like button in just over 14 hours after it went live. She received more than 400 comments in that time, as her replies were littered with fire and heart-eye emoji. Fans complimented her stunning physique and fighting prowess, while referring to the caption.

“You are very beautiful and have a beautiful smile,” one admirer responded.

“You make my heart melt,” a fan wrote while adding a row of heart emoji.

“Terrible to be on someone’s car while they are buying groceries,” an Instagram user joked.

“Baddest in the fighting game,” another commented.

