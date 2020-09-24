Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Pours On The Charm

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, September 25, tease Nikki tries to use an old friend to put pressure on Lily to stop the exposé Billy and Victoria have planned for Adam and Victor. Abby tells Chance that they are a team, and Sharon apologizes to Rey for her recent behavior.

Lily (Christel Khalil) stands firm with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), according to SheKnows Soaps. Nikki visits Lily and frames it as catching up between old family friends. Nikki even pulls out all the stops and appeals to Lily on behalf of her late father, Neil (Kristoff St. John). No matter what it takes, Nikki wants to put a stop to whatever Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has planned with Billy (Jason Thompson). She hopes that she can charm Lily into pulling the plug on the damaging article about Victor (Eric Braeden) and Adam (Mark Grossman).

However, Lily is a strong businesswoman, and she sees right through Nikki’s ploy. No matter what, Lily plans to make the decision that is best for Chancellor Communications regardless of who she’s friends with. Nikki is appalled, but Lily stands her ground. Of course, Lily also wants to make sure that Billy can cover all his bases legally before running with the damaging story.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) supports Chance (Donny Boaz). They both realize that Victoria is onto Adam’s past, including the secret Chance shares with him from Las Vegas. Chance is adamant that he doesn’t want Abby involved, but she insists that she’s involved because he is there. They are together, and Abby wouldn’t have it any other way.

Abby knows that Victoria abhors Adam, and she is worried about what Vicky’s plans are since they may also be bad for Chance. Chance no longer trusts Adam, but he realizes that he’s bound to him through this crisis. Abby vows that they are a team, and she plans to be there with him to see it through no matter what ends up happening.

Finally, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) receives an apology from Sharon (Sharon Case). She’s preparing for her surgery, and Sharon realizes how unfair she’s been with Rey. He takes fantastic care of her, and she’s stood firmly by her throughout her cancer fight. Sharon realizes that she needs to make amends. Thankfully for her, Rey understands that Sharon has been under a lot of stress and hasn’t been herself. He readily accepts her apology, and he promises to help see her through the next phase of her fight against breast cancer. Sharon feels lucky to have somebody like him as part of her support team.