Nancy Pelosi Says She Is Not Considering Another Impeachment Probe Into Donald Trump

After hinting at possible impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she is not considering another inquiry, Fox News reported.

“I don’t think he’s worth the trouble at this point,” she told reporters on the one-year anniversary of her announcement of the first probe.

Pelosi floated the possible second impeachment during a Sunday interview on ABC News’ This Week. Her hint came amid the Republican Party’s push to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which has been met with fierce backlash from Democrats.

On Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pushed back on Pelosi’s hint at another attempt at impeaching Trump.

“I will make you this one promise, listening to the speaker on television this weekend, if she tries to move for an impeachment based upon the president following the Constitution, I think there will be a move on the floor to no longer have the question of her being speaker.”

“She may think she has a quiver – we do too,” he added, referring to Pelosi’s claim that Democratic lawmakers would fight the GOP with “every arrow” in their “quiver.”

Trump was previously impeached by Pelosi’s Lower Chamber in December for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. However, he was later acquitted by the Senate, with just one Republican — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney — in favor of removing the president from office.

The president said on Fox & Friends this week that he will likely announce his nomination for Ginsburg’s vacancy on Saturday.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Despite walking back a second impeachment, Pelosi and her Democratic colleagues are still taking aim at the Trump administration for abuses of power. Per The Hill, Lower Chamber Democrats on Wednesday revealed sweeping legislation that would strengthen congressional checks on the executive branch to provide anti-corruption tools and increased oversight. Pelosi told reporters that the new legislation is part of Congress’ “sacred obligation” to Americans to “defend the rule of law and restore accountability and basic ethics to the government.”

“And that is exactly what we’re doing,” she added.

One proposal would prevent Trump and federal officials from accepting foreign gifts, while another would speed up the legal process tied to congressional subpoenas. Another proposal would enact fines of up to $50,000 for violations of the Hatch Act, which the Trump administration has been accused of breaking.

According to The Hill, the new proposals will not become law during Trump’s current term in the White House with Republicans in control of the Senate.