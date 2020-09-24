Kindly Myers Rocks A String Bikini While Pouring Champagne Down Her Chest In The Shower

Kindly Myers took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 24 to share a smoking hot video that left her 2.1 million fans stunned. The seconds-long clip captured the model in a skimpy bikini that highlighted her bombshell body.

Kindly stood in the center of a shower that was lined with dark tile. A geotag in the update jokingly revealed that she was at “Kindly’s Church of Big Boobs and Chicken Wings.” The model’s feet were surrounded by clear balloons and one in the shape of a champagne bottle. The Playboy babe gathered a handful of her hair in one hand and held a bottle of bubbly in the opposite as she shot an alluring stare directly into the lens. Kindly poured the alcohol down her chest in the slow motion, making the clip even hotter.

Kindly flaunted her incredible figure in a skimpy red bikini with a white pattern. The top of the suit was a halter style that tied around the back of her neck while its thin strings were snug on her toned shoulders. The garment had incredibly small, triangular cups that hardly contained her ample bust. Its scooping neckline accentuated her voluptuous assets even further. The bottom of the suit was snug on her chest and ribs, teasing a glimpse of underboob.

To up the sexiness factor even further, Kindly rocked a pair of string bottoms that rode dangerously low on her figure and left her sculpted abs well on display. The thin sides were tied in bows around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass curves. The high-rise design also treated Kindly’s eager audience to an eyeful of her sculpted thighs. The model wore a silver barbell in her navel, and the tattoo on her side drew further attention to her toned abs.

Kindly styled her silky, blond tresses with a middle part and her hair fell over her shoulders and down her back. In the caption of the post, she directed fans to her website. The update has garnered a ton of attention. Within hours, more than 16,000 Instagrammers double-tapped the post, and more than 300 left comments.

“Champagne showers. What a treat! You are so sexy, baby,” one follower gushed, adding several flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Waste of perfectly good champagne lmao im kidding babe,” another social media user joked.

“ABSOLUTELY IRRESISTIBLE ADORABLE SWEET ANGEL,” a third fan raved, adding a few red hearts.

“Gorgeous body. You must workout all the time to look like that please keep sharing this stuff on my feed,” another wrote.